the Italian mountaineer lost in Patagonia

Corrado Pesce, the 41-year-old Italian mountaineer lost on Cerro Torre, in Patagonia, has died since last Friday, when he was overwhelmed by an avalanche of stones. Corrado Pesce’s death was confirmed by Carolina Codó, an Argentine doctor and head of the El Chaltèn Alpine Rescue Center, who explained that she had seen images of a drone flown in the area of ​​the accident on Friday morning. You can see the body of Pesce, slipped 50 meters under the platform where he had spent the night with an Argentine companion. “At that height, and without adequate protection, death from hypothermia arrives after a maximum of two hours,” explained the manager.

Pesce was on Cerro Torre, Argentina’s 3,128-meter peak, together with his climbing partner Tomás Aguiló, when they were hit by an avalanche and both were injured. The companion managed to bring the Novara to a small shelter and then, despite his injuries, managed to go to meet the rescuers. The bad weather, however, prevented the air vehicles from reaching the refuge where Pesce has been for almost 48 hours, without equipment and seriously injured. For this reason it was decided to suspend the research. The sister made the announcement that by now for the 41-year-old, originally from Novara but who had moved to Chamonix for several years, there is no longer any hope.