The Italian Musical is preparing to finally raise the curtain | DHN

What awaits us next season? The answer, alas, is now a Russian roulette.

But the art sector, battered and demolished in these almost two years of inactivity, has not given up. Or at least he fought with his teeth as long as he could.

And some “small” results begin to materialize with the productions that are about to start, including green passes, distancing and masks, in the next theater season.

A REVIEW OF THE RULES

From 6 August until 31 December 2021, access to cultural and recreational activities (cinemas, theaters, cultural venues, indoor or outdoor places where events such as concerts or other kinds of events are held) is allowed to people over 12 years only through the presentation of the COVID-19 green certification (so-called Green Pass).

ATTENTION!





The COVID-19 Green Certification (Green Pass) must be presented at the entrance to the event venue together with the ticket and an identity document for control by the staff in charge.

In the absence of the Green Pass – Green Certification COVID-19, access to the event will not be allowed and there will be no right to a refund of the ticket.

LET US TRY TO START UP?



For those who can’t wait to go back to their seats and enjoy a show without thinking about anything else but what happens on stage, for those who are tired of a world without theater, for those who want to go back to dreaming … Musical season 2021-22. Lockdown permitting!

“Pretty Woman – The Musical “

Debuts September 28, 2021 at CheBanca National Theater! from Milan “Pretty Woman – The Musical ”. Internship Entertainment returns to make us dream with a fairy tale taken from one of the most loved romantic comedies ever, directed at the cinema by Garry Marshall and starring Julia Roberts And Richard Gere: “Pretty Woman – the musical”.

Faithful transposition of the film, “Pretty Woman – The Musical” maintains the narrative structure of the cinematic success by enriching it with a compelling soundtrack composed by the legend of rock Bryan Adams and the unforgettable world success “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison.

Info and tickets

“Ghost the musical”

A timeless tale, faithful transposition of the cult movie of the 90s and winner of a Golden Globe and two Oscars, “Ghost The Musical” is adapted for the theater by the same original screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin.

The direction and the scenography are entrusted to Federico Bellone. S.on the Italian stages the face of the brave Sam and of Mirko Ranù. To interpret Molly with its freshness and sweetness, the young and promising Giulia Sol and in the role of the charismatic Oda But it is, Gloria Enchill singer with a soul soul. In the shoes of the greedy and ruthless Carl, the actor Thomas Santu.

Info and tickets

“The Divine Comedy – Opera Musical”

After the success of the previous seasons, the exciting theatrical staging continues to accompany the spectator on the most famous journey in history with an innovative stage system and surprising special effects. “The Divine Comedy Opera Musical” accompanies the audience on a thrilling journey between Hell, Purgatory And Paradise, involving the spectators in a continuous succession of immersive sets, acrobatic choreography, 3D animated maxi-projections and exciting music.

The flagship is the exclusive interpretation of Giancarlo Giannini as a narrator, which represents the maturity of a Dante who remembers when in the middle of his life, driven by a strong personal crisis, he finds creative salvation in writing.

Info and tickets

“Notre Dame de Paris “

The record-breaking musical, an emotion that has “infected” 4 million spectators, following the postponement of the 2020 tour of “Notre Dame de Paris”, due to the State of Emergency for the pandemic situation that is affecting Italy and the rest of the world, is preparing to return to the scene and does so by renewing the calendar, starting from autumn 2021 and throughout 2022.

Info and tickets

“A Christmas Carol “

There Bit company returns to the scene with an original work, keeping firmly the goal of enhancing the musical as a high-level Italian product.

“A Christmas Carol”, the most famous Christmas novel by Charles Dickens, adapted for musical theater by Melina Pellicano (author and director) with music by Stefano Lori And Marco Caselle, is ready to make adults and children dream.

Info and tickets

“Grease The Musical “

Define the new dates of “Grease” which, due to the pandemic, had been suspended in the spring of 2020. The musical will be on stage from February 2022.

“Grease The Musical” is an overwhelming party that has sparked Italian audiences since 1997: represented more than 1,800 times for over 1,870,000 spectators at the theater, it started the musical-mania turning into a real phenomenon of “pop ”, An intergenerational cult.

Info and tickets

“Rocky Horror Show “

The legendary rock’n’roll musical by Richard O’Brien is about to return to Italy! The long international tour will stop in the National Premiere at Arcimboldi Theater Milan.

Since 1973, “The Rocky Horror Show” has seduced entire generations of spectators with its transgressiveness, conquering even the most upright believers and turning them into devoted fans with corsets and fishnets.

After more than 40 years, Richard O’Brien’s wonderful creature does not stop overwhelming, involving, subverting the rules. Thousands of fans have created fan clubs, watch the film hundreds of times, disguise themselves and always actively participate in the show (as required by the philosophy of the “Rocky Horror Show”).

And that’s how the Rocky, precisely because of the enthusiasm and participation of its audience, every night it turns into a great non-stop party made up of those timeless hits that everyone, at least once, has been carried away by such as “Sweet Transvestite”, “Damn it Janet ”and“ Time Warp ”.

Info and tickets



The project deserves a separate chapter Broadway Milan, a brand that identifies quality live shows in Milan for a very wide audience.

Loading... Advertisements

“Dirty Dancing – Live! “

Musical based on the hugely successful 1987 cult film of the same name featuring Patrick Swayze. His most famous song is “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” which won an Oscar.

On stage at the Teatro Nuovo in Milan from 02/12/2021 to 23/01/2022.

Info and tickets

“TO Chorus Line “

One of the most famous musicals ever. It made its Broadway debut in 1975 and has been staged around the world, winning the Pulitzer Prize and a total of 12 theater Oscars (Tony and Olivier Award), among others. In 1985 a film was made with Michael Douglas. His most famous song is “One”. The audience is a ghost spectator of an audition on Broadway in the 70s, in which the director and choreographer, Zach (role entrusted to Fabio Fulco), asks candidates to tell their personal experiences, which come to life on the stage between continuous twists.

On stage at the Cinema Teatro Odeon Sala 1 in Milan from 27/01/2022 to 20/02/2022.

Info and tickets

“Gypsy – The queen of Burlesque “

Musical that premiered on Broadway in 1959 and is based on the life of Gypsy Rose Lee, a famous American Burlesque artist who really existed. The show was considered by several leading critics to be the best American musical ever. In 1962 a film was made with Natalie Wood. In the cast Francesca Taverni And Simone Leonardi.

On stage at the Cinema Teatro Odeon Sala 2 in Milan from 27/01/2022 to 21/02/2022.

Info and tickets

“Follies of variety “

“Follies” is a musical that debuted on Broadway in 1971 and is at its absolute Italian premiere. The show won 11 theater Oscars (Tony and Olivier Award) and has been called “a Broadway legend”. His most famous song is “Losing My Mind”, in the cast Christian Ginepro, Simone Leonardi, Alice Mistroni, Francesca Taverni, Iva Zanicchi.



On stage at the Cinema Teatro Odeon Sala 1 in Milan from 24/02/2022 to 20/03/2022.

Info and tickets

“Cabaret”

Musical that debuted on Broadway in 1966 and has been staged around the world, winning 15 theater Oscars (Tony and Olivier Award). In 1972 a film was made with Liza Minnelli winner of 8 Oscars. His most famous song is “Cabaret”.

In this production, signed Federico Bellone, the role of the Master of ceremonies is entrusted to Arturo Brachetti.



On stage at the Cinema Teatro Odeon Sala 2 in Milan from 24/02/2022 to 21/03/2022.

Info and tickets

“Funny Girl “

Musical that debuted on Broadway in 1964 and is at its absolute Italian premiere. In 1968 it was made a film that earned the Oscar a Barbra Streisand. His most famous song is “People”.

The musical tells the life of the comedian who really existed Fanny Brice (played by Giulia Fabbri) and his twist-filled relationship with the businessman and gambler Nick Arnstein (Gaudiano).

On stage at the Cinema Teatro Odeon Sala 1 in Milan from 03/24/2022 to 04/17/2022

Info and tickets

“La Cage aux Folles “

“Il vizietto”, with C.hristian G.inepro And S.imone Leonardi, is a musical based on the highly successful French comedy of the same name, debuted on Broadway in 1983 and has been staged worldwide, winning 13 theater Oscars (Tony and Olivier Award). In 1978 a film from the comedy was made, with Ugo Tognazzi, and a 1996 remake with Robin Williams and Gene Hackman. His most famous song is “I Am What I Am”.

On stage at the Cinema Teatro Odeon Sala 2 in Milan from 03/24/2022 to 04/18/2022.

Info and tickets