It will be released on February 17 only at the Uncharted cinema, an adaptation of the video game of the same name. Sony has released the Italian poster of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

He is still on the screens of cinemas in the costume of Spider-Man committed to reviving the fortunes of the world box office and, in no time at all, on those same screens he will be back in another no less adrenaline-pumping role. Undoubted is a golden moment for the 25-year-old Tom Holland that which passes from the enormous success of Spider-Man No Way Home (to date 1.5 billion worldwide) to embody the protagonist of a famous saga that anyone with the PlayStation can not have played. The film adaptation of Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, you see Holland in the shoes of a young man Nathan Drake joined in the cast by Mark Wahlberg and from Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle And Antonio Banderas, and it will come out only in cinemas on February 17, 2022. Meanwhile we can see the new official Italian poster of the film just released online by Sony Pictures.

Uncharted: the plot of the film based on the popular video game of the same name

Shrewd thief and explorer Nathan Drake is recruited by expert treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover Ferdinand Magellan’s immense fortune that was lost 500 years ago. What begins as a theft becomes a breathtaking race around the world to reach the treasure before the ruthless and greedy businessman Moncada, of which he believes he is the legitimate heir. If Nate and Sully manage to decipher the clues and solve one of the oldest mysteries in history, they will find a five billion dollar treasure and perhaps even Nate’s brother that hasn’t been heard of for some time. But the two protagonists will first have to learn how to work together. Below the italian trailer of Uncharted.