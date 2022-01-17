News

the Italian poster of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

Posted on

It will be released on February 17 only at the Uncharted cinema, an adaptation of the video game of the same name. Sony has released the Italian poster of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

He is still on the screens of cinemas in the costume of Spider-Man committed to reviving the fortunes of the world box office and, in no time at all, on those same screens he will be back in another no less adrenaline-pumping role. Undoubted is a golden moment for the 25-year-old Tom Holland that which passes from the enormous success of Spider-Man No Way Home (to date 1.5 billion worldwide) to embody the protagonist of a famous saga that anyone with the PlayStation can not have played. The film adaptation of Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer, you see Holland in the shoes of a young man Nathan Drake joined in the cast by Mark Wahlberg and from Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle And Antonio Banderas, and it will come out only in cinemas on February 17, 2022. Meanwhile we can see the new official Italian poster of the film just released online by Sony Pictures.

Uncharted: the plot of the film based on the popular video game of the same name

Shrewd thief and explorer Nathan Drake is recruited by expert treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan to recover Ferdinand Magellan’s immense fortune that was lost 500 years ago. What begins as a theft becomes a breathtaking race around the world to reach the treasure before the ruthless and greedy businessman Moncada, of which he believes he is the legitimate heir. If Nate and Sully manage to decipher the clues and solve one of the oldest mysteries in history, they will find a five billion dollar treasure and perhaps even Nate’s brother that hasn’t been heard of for some time. But the two protagonists will first have to learn how to work together. Below the italian trailer of Uncharted.


Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.0K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
529
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
411
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
343
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
235
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
221
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
196
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
175
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
171
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
153
News

“I’m Mark Orion and I love you”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top