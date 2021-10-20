The Italian premiere of “Prisoners of the Ghostland”, by Sion Sono, with Nicolas Cage, opens the TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest

Twenty feature films, twenty animations, twenty short films, ten short stories, ten screenplays, four literary encounters between the bizarre and the fantastic, fifty countries involved: these are the numbers of the twenty-first edition of TOHorror Fantastic Film Fest, an independent event dedicated to cinema and the culture of the fantastic, from 19 to 24 October in Turin. Theme: strange things “.

And strange things certainly happen in the opening film, the highly anticipated Prisoners of the Ghostland by Sion Sono, with Nicolas Cage, Italian premiere in collaboration with Minerva Pictures, Tuesday 19 at 9 pm at the Massimo cinema in Turin (Via Verdi 18). A film destined for cult status right from the names it involves: Sion I’m directing, Nicolas Cage starring together with a cast of excellent supporting actors from West and East such as Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Tak Sakaguchi, Nick Cassavetes.

“After a difficult year – says the artistic director Massimiliano Supporta – TOHorror is back more determined and independent than ever, with an unexpected vision of fantastic cinema and an uncompromising program. Just browse the pages of the catalog of this twenty-first edition to see how extraordinary the films on the bill are, as well as the encounters that enrich and surround the cinema sector. And never like this year – continues Supporta – I feel the need to thank the indefatigable team that, continuing without hesitation to work, has allowed us to overcome this complicated period and to deliver to you an incredible and glowing cinematic event, in presence, conceived and realized. in full independence and autonomy, as in our twenty-year spirit “.

Among the sections of the feature films, the main competition will see 10 Italian premiere titles from 9 different countries alternate, for a 360 ° exploration of what fantastic cinema is today. We therefore go from the Japanese surrealist comedy Wonderful Paradise to Canadian post-cyberpunk science fiction by Tin Can, from Taiwanese ultra-horror The Sadness (also presented at the Locarno Film Festival) to the psychological thriller in American costume The Yellow Wallpaper, just to name a few. Two special screenings out of competition, both French titles this year: After Blue by Bertrand Mandico and for the first time on the big Italian screens Lux Aeterna by Gaspar Noé, with Charlotte Gainsbourg. The small American Nightmare focus this year reflects on independent cinema made in the USA, with We’re all going to the world’s fair And The Scary of Sixty-First, the latter winner of the Best First Feature Award at the latest Berlin Film Festival; both accompanied by the version director’s cut of the cornerstone of American indie fantastic cinema of the new millennium, Donnie Darko.

Last but not least, the tribute to the Japanese animation director Satoshi Kon (with the documentary dedicated to him Satoshi Kon, The Illusionist and the screening of one of Kon’s masterpieces, Millennium Actress) and the most wild and ironic section of the festival, Freakshow, dedicated to the funniest and most excessive films, led this year by the madman Frank & Zed, horror splatter film entirely shot with Muppets-style puppets.

Festival venues on Cinema Massimo and Cinema Ambrosio, as regards the cinematographic part, the Circle of Readers and the Blah Blah Club for the review of meetings dedicated to literature, comics, videogames and current affairs: “Three steps into the fantastic in the shadow of the Mole” (Blah Blah Club, Wednesday 20 October at 6pm), “Surviving horror, as video games have allowed us to defeat the monsters ”(Thursday 21 October at 6pm, Blah Blah Club); “Lombroso and other mysteries, meeting with Davide Barzi” (Circolo dei Lettere, Friday 22 October at 6pm), “Goodbye reality – Meeting with Simone Arcagni and Giuseppe Genna” (Circolo dei Lettere, Saturday 23 October at 6pm).

