The Italian Sea Group wins the historic sailing brand Corriere.it at auction
The 80 million offer for the Perini group
The offer was made through the 100% subsidiary New Sail at a total price of 80 million euros, a higher figure than what emerged at the end of October when Ferretti and Sanlorenzo, the two rival brands, were also in the running. together they had submitted an offer to take over the Viareggio and La Spezia shipyards of Perini, but which were beaten in the third comparison by the competitor. The shipyards of the group that went bankrupt 11 months ago were highly coveted, also because they would have made it possible to support new productions and consolidate the boom in the Italian nautical sector, which has experienced two years of unprecedented racing.
The object of the auction includes the movable and real estate compendium of the shipyards of Viareggio and La Spezia, the real estate compendium of Pisa, a ship under construction, trademarks and patents, the shareholding (100%) in Perini Navi USA and existing legal relationships with employees and third parties. We arrived at the auction with the absolute determination of wanting to acquire all the assets – declared Giovanni Costantino, founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group -. The new production spaces will allow us to expand the incoming orders for the future in a very dynamic segment, as evidenced by the two recent orders relating to sailing yachts signed in December.
The expansion
The acquisition of the prestigious Perini Navi brand – reads the note – will allow the Company to expand and strengthen its positioning in the segment of large sailing yachts, a segment in which Tisg is already strongly active. In December 2021, Tisg in fact signed contracts for two 56-meter sailing ketches that are added to the project under construction Art Explora, a sailing catamaran among the largest in the world, a project of great cultural importance and high sustainable innovation.
Doris, Berlusconi and Princess Vaivia
The story of friendship between two great sea and sailing enthusiasts is also linked to the name of Perini: Ennio Doris, recently deceased, and Silvio Berlusconi. Doris owned a 42-meter Perini, the “Principessa Vaivia” bought by Silvio Berlusconi for 15 years. The encounter with the sea through the boat was a coincidence – Doris said – Silvio Berlusconi made his ketch, Principessa Vaivia, available to me to be able to complete and follow the renovations of my villa in Porto Rotondo in Sardinia. I had no experience in terms of boats: I had only taken a cruise in the Tyrrhenian with the family. But when I sailed on Principessa Vaivia I had love at first sight! I decided to buy it and made my proposal to Berlusconi.