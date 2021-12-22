The Italian Sea Group wins the historic sailing brand Corriere.it at auction

The 80 million offer for the Perini group

The offer was made through the 100% subsidiary New Sail at a total price of 80 million euros, a higher figure than what emerged at the end of October when Ferretti and Sanlorenzo, the two rival brands, were also in the running. together they had submitted an offer to take over the Viareggio and La Spezia shipyards of Perini, but which were beaten in the third comparison by the competitor. The shipyards of the group that went bankrupt 11 months ago were highly coveted, also because they would have made it possible to support new productions and consolidate the boom in the Italian nautical sector, which has experienced two years of unprecedented racing.

The object of the auction includes the movable and real estate compendium of the shipyards of Viareggio and La Spezia, the real estate compendium of Pisa, a ship under construction, trademarks and patents, the shareholding (100%) in Perini Navi USA and existing legal relationships with employees and third parties. We arrived at the auction with the absolute determination of wanting to acquire all the assets – declared Giovanni Costantino, founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group -. The new production spaces will allow us to expand the incoming orders for the future in a very dynamic segment, as evidenced by the two recent orders relating to sailing yachts signed in December.



