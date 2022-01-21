The Italian stock market risks collapse due to Wall Street sinking as a stock collapses

The Italian Stock Exchange and European lists today risked collapse. The equity markets of the Old Continent ended the last session of the week with strong falls but held up despite a difficult scenario. The negative close of Wall Street in yesterday’s session triggered sales in Europe at the start of today’s session. The start of the US market was also difficult, particularly for a stock that lost more than 20% from the first trades. In the last session of the week, the Italian stock exchange risks collapse due to Wall Street sinking while a stock collapses.

Yet yesterday the US stock market opened in positive ground, after a few negative sessions. The European stock exchanges had closed higher comforted by the rebound on Wall Street in the opening. The day on US equity markets seemed to be heading towards a higher ending. Nothing foreshadowed what would happen in the US afternoon, in the evening in Europe.

Yesterday Wall Street in the second part of the session took the downward path with decision. Once again, among the 3 American stock indices, the technology one has suffered the most. One hour after the close of the markets, Nasdaq prices broke through the support of 14,000 points risking a collapse. Fortunately, in the final session, the US index recovered something and closed above this very important threshold.

Once again the US stock exchange is on the brink of the precipice but the performance of the European lists and the Milan stock exchange is astonishing. The main European lists lost more than 1.5%, but the decline occurred above all at the start of the session. Prices held their positions for the rest of the day, without worsening and recovered something in the afternoon. It could have been much worse, also considering that today is Friday, the day when traders prefer not to buy. Sales were triggered at the opening, for orders placed before the start of trading, but ceased afterwards. Indeed, some timid purchases returned in the afternoon despite the negative start of the American stock market. A single piece of data is enough to understand the difficulties of the technology sector. At the close on the markets in Europe, Netflix lost 21%.

At the end of trading in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 index lost 1.6% and the German stock exchange 1.9%. The Paris stock exchange lost 1.7% and London fell by 1.2%. The Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) fell behind the rest of the lists, closing down by 1.8%. But the major index of Piazza Affari closed above 27,000 points at 27,061 points.

Intesa Sanpaolo closed in positive territory, unique among the blue chips, with a rise of 0.02%. Amplifon, Prysmian, Stellantis, Tenaris, Generali and Ferrari all experienced decreases of more than 3%. Probably the professional traders have mainly sold these stocks because in the past sessions they were the ones who had earned the most.

