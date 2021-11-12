The Italian telescope is ready for the Juice mission to Jupiter – Space & Astronomy

The Italian JANUS telescope is ready for the JUICE mission (JUpiter ICy moons Explorer) of the European Space Agency (ESA), which will be launched in 2023 to closely observe Jupiter and its three largest moons: Ganymede, Callisto and Europa. The JANUS instrument, built in Leonardo’s factories in Campi Bisenzio (Florence), was delivered to the Italian Space Agency (ASI) to be shipped to France for the last tests before being integrated on the probe, which will have eleven other experiments on board. three of which are of Italian responsibility and one in collaboration between France and Italy.

JANUS (acronym for Jovis, Amorum ac Natorum Undique Scrutator) is a high resolution optical camera optimized for monitoring Jupiter’s atmosphere and for studying the morphology of the surface of its icy moons. Thanks to JANUS it will be possible to acquire multispectral images at a resolution and with an extension 50 times better than in the past, guaranteeing notable progress in the knowledge of these exotic worlds which are “considered very interesting from the point of view of the search for environments capable of hosting possible forms of life ”, comments Barbara Negri, Head of Human Flight and Scientific Instrumentation at ASI.

The telescope was built by Leonardo under the responsibility of ASI and with the contribution and scientific guidance of the Parthenope University of Naples and the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF). JANUS will shortly join the MAJIS spectrometer (Moons And Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer) delivered last summer. Both of these tools were built by Leonardo with the funding and coordination of ASI and the scientific supervision of INAF.