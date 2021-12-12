the Italian trailer of the film with Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

Amazon released the trailer subtitled in Italian for Being the Ricardos, the film by Aaron Sorkin which will arrive on Prime Video on December 21st.

This is a biopic that tells the behind the scenes of the famous American sit-com Lucy and me. Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem inyerpretano Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz, wife and husband on screen and in life.

Being the Ricardos is also portrayed by JK Simmons, Jake Lacy, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg And Nelson Franklin. JK Simmons was chosen to play William Frawley, the actor who played Fred Mertz, aka the landlord and best friend of the couple along with his wife Ethel, played by Vivian Vance. The latter is the role of Nina Arianda.

The film is produced by Amazon Studios. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal And Steve Tisch produce for Escape Artists. Jenna Block, David Bloomfield, Stuart Besser, Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz Jr. And Lauren Lohman are the executive producers.

A legendary sitcom

I Love Lucy, in Italy Lucy and me, was a popular sitcom that aired on CBS between 1951 and 1957. It also made history, as the first sitcom to introduce the three-camera live shooting technique, a model that was followed by television comedies for decades to come. . In the first four seasons, the series was the most watched show in America.

Being the Ricardos it will be set during a typical sit-com week, from reading the script on Monday to shooting in front of the audience on Friday. A week that, however, will be marked by a crisis that could put an end to the careers and marriage of the two stars. In real life, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz divorced in 1960.