the Italian trailer of the miniseries with Kate Winslet

One of the most anticipated miniseries of the year will arrive on Sky and Now on Wednesday 9 June: “Murder in Easttown”, starring Kate Winslet. In seven episodes, produced by HBO, the Oscar-winning actress plays a detective from a Pennsylvania town who investigates a murder case as her life falls apart. A crime drama that explores the darker side of closed communities, and how family and past dramas can define our present.

The trailer

The plot

The story of “Murder in Easttown”, which fits perfectly into the “small town mystery” category, is set in the suburbs of Philadelphia. At the center we find the disenchanted detective Mare Sheehan, who finds herself investigating the murder of a very young single mother at a time when she also has to face a series of personal problems related to her most recent troubled past. Mare, who is a small local celebrity thanks to a record shot during a high school basketball game a quarter of a century earlier, is also plagued by another case now a year old and never resolved, the disappearance of the daughter of a former schoolmate of his. A case that put her to the test and split the community, increasingly skeptical about her abilities. In such a small world where everyone knows each other, you can’t hide, or maybe you can?

The cast

Murder in Easttown stars Guy Pearce (Memento), who had already starred with Winslet in the Hbo miniseries “Mildred Pierce”, Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) in those of Lori Ross, the best friend of a life of the protagonist, Jean Smart (Watchmen) who plays Mare’s mother, Helen, Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys) who in the series is Mare’s daughter, Siobahn, and Evan Peters (WandaVision) as Colin Zabel, a young detective who will help Mare in the investigation. The creator of the series as well as screenwriter, showrunner and executive producer is Brad Ingelsby (Go back to winning). Directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers).