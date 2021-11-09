the Italian trailer of the new Ridley Scott film with Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Set in France during the Middle Ages, The Last Duel, the new film by Ridley Scott, starring Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 14th. Meanwhile, here is the official Italian trailer of the film.
Will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 14th next The Last Duel, the new Ridley Scott movie with protagonists Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon And Ben Affleck. Of the film, which at least from the title reminds us of another Ridley Scott masterpiece, that Duelists made almost 45 years ago, has arrived the official italian trailer, which we show you below:
The Last Duel: The Plot of the new Ridley Scott movie
The Last Duel, a film directed by Ridley Scott, is set in the 14th century and tells a true story, that of the last “duel of God” fought in France under the reign of Charles VI. After returning from the war, knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) discovers that his wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) has been raped by the squire and his friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). Since the woman’s testimony was too weak at the time, the rape victim was not believed during the trial and accused of telling lies. This is how Jean, in order to defend his wife’s honor, decides to challenge Jacques to a duel, following the principle of “Deus Vult”, that is, the survivor by divine will would have won the contest. Only one of the two will therefore be able to survive what was the last judicial duel in French history …