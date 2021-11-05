The Italian vaccine is paid for by Bill Gates. ReiThera will go to African countries – Il Tempo





Dario Martini 04 November 2021

The Italian vaccine from the ReiThera company was rejected in May by the Court of Auditors. Since then, our country has given up on producing an anti-Covid serum on its own. Now, unexpectedly, a new investor appears. A nineties weight like the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation. The founder of Microsoft, one of the richest men in the world, has decided to focus on the Castel Romano company. The vaccine project that crashed in the spring will not be continued, but work will be done on the creation of a new “second generation” serum. The underlying technology will always be the same. But the new development should make it possible to combat the emerging variants of Covid. Furthermore, given that our government did not believe it, the outlet markets for this drug will be those of low and middle income countries, particularly in Africa.





For the time being, the funds invested by Gates amount to 1.4 million dollars. But it is not certain that they will increase in the future. ReiThera provides the technologies and the foundation the network of scientific collaborators. This synergy could also lead to the production of more anti-Covid vaccines. And it can also be extended to other sectors, supporting the HIV initiative of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation for the generation of innovative vaccines. Stefano Colloca, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of ReiThera, explains, in fact, that “the project will allow us to access the network of highly experienced scientific collaborators of the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, exploiting the potential of our new GRAd vector technology. for the development of vaccines necessary for both the new variants of COVID-19 and for HIV, which could have a very positive impact on the lives of people in low and middle-income countries ».





Thanks to the project launched in recent months, then stopped by the accounting magistrates, ReiThera has already developed what is called, in technical jargon, “GRAd-COV2”, a vaccine candidate against Covid, which encodes the spike protein of the Sars-CoV coronavirus -2, based on the new Gorilla-derived adenoviral vector, rendered unable to replicate.

The company explains that “the GRAd vector belongs to adenovirus species C, which includes the most potent vectors for genetic vaccines, and is characterized by low seroprevalence in humans.” ReiThera also ensures that the protection is high, “with seroconversion rates against the virus above 93% after a single dose and over 99% with two doses”.





As mentioned, the scientists will send them directly to Gates. The Lazio company will put the machinery there. In particular, single-use technology bioreactors that support a working volume up to 3.000L.

However, it is not certain that the project blocked by the Court of Auditors will also be able to restart. Francesco Vaia, director of Spallanzani in Rome, returned to the subject a few days ago. The institute, in fact, had collaborated in the experimentation of the vaccine which stopped at phase 2. “No resources were wasted – explained Vaia to Adnkronos – Phase 1 was successfully completed and we moved on to phase 2 which we have continued to coordinate with one of our researchers whose results have not been disclosed but there are good signs, albeit unofficial. I myself have asked international authorities and foreign countries to finance phase 3 because the world will need vaccines and also the Italian vaccine ».