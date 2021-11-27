The Italian video prologue domain of Colin Trevorrow’s film

Jurassic World: Domination: the Italian prologue of the film by Colin Trevorrow, Euphoria 2 the italian trailer of the second season of the series HBO with Zendaya

For the launch of Jurassic World: Domination, Universal Pictures has decided to publish a prologue of about five minutes. The operation represents an unusual choice since production companies usually rely on trailers to present their works. The movie is set 65 million years before the events narrated in the famous saga. A sequence of the prologue is of fundamental importance because it centers on a mosquito landing on the corpse of a T-Rex, a clear reference to the first film and the method used by scientists to extract the animal’s blood fossilized in amber. The film will be directed by Colin Trevorrow and will see the return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill And Jeff Goldblum. The release in Italian cinemas is scheduled for June 10 next year.

HBO published the trailer of the second season of Euphoria, the teen drama based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. The famous broadcaster also announced the release date of the first episode. The series, concurrent with the airing of HBO, will arrive on Sky starting January 10, with one episode per week. Zendaya, after winning the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, is ready to return to the cast in the role of Rue. The return of the actress is also expected Hunter Schafer who will play once again Jules. The presence of other well-known faces of the first season such as Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith And Sydney Sweeney. The second season of Euphoria is written by the creator of the series Sam Levinson who is also an executive producer.