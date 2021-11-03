“The Italians don’t like you …” [FOTO]

Latest football Naples – Particular question and answer via social regarding Victor Osimhen, this time on Twitter though. As all the fans have noticed by now, with each post published, with a cryptic phrase, there are several memes attached.

Osimhen, question and answer via social media with a fan

And a fan-friend via social media, he pointed out to Victor Osimhen who is not super professional in using social media, giving him this advice:

“Victor, you don’t need to post all this stuff on social media. Many of my Italian friends and the Italian media are not happy with your posts. I would recommend that you ask someone to manage your account like other professional footballers. Rashford and Mbappe are always cautious in their tweets. “

Ready the answer of Victor Osimhen who outspokenly replies like this:

“Well received advice, brother, thank you, but the problem is that I don’t hear a word and I get the coconut head … more memes will arrive tomorrow.”

