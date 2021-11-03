Sports

“The Italians don’t like you …” [FOTO]

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Italians don't like you, Osimhen responds via social media! [FOTO]

Latest football Napoli – Question and answer via social media for Victor Osimhen for the management of his media: angry replica of the Nigerian striker

Latest football NaplesParticular question and answer via social regarding Victor Osimhen, this time on Twitter though. As all the fans have noticed by now, with each post published, with a cryptic phrase, there are several memes attached.

Osimhen, question and answer via social media with a fan

And a fan-friend via social media, he pointed out to Victor Osimhen who is not super professional in using social media, giving him this advice:

“Victor, you don’t need to post all this stuff on social media. Many of my Italian friends and the Italian media are not happy with your posts. I would recommend that you ask someone to manage your account like other professional footballers. Rashford and Mbappe are always cautious in their tweets. “

Ready the answer of Victor Osimhen who outspokenly replies like this:

“Well received advice, brother, thank you, but the problem is that I don’t hear a word and I get the coconut head … more memes will arrive tomorrow.”

Click on the attachment to watch the post:

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Milan didn’t deserve to lose against Atl. Madrid. On Diaz, Theo and Kessie …”

1 day ago

You no longer understand a club

3 days ago

Roma – Not only Salerno: 4 other supporters at Arechi to support the Neapolitans

2 days ago

Masters 1000 Paris Bercy: Sonego starts well, but misses too much from the second set and gives in three sets to Fritz

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button