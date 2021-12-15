“The Italians who can go forward in Europe are Juventus and Atalanta, with a small chance for Napoli”

At “1 Football Club”, a radio program broadcast on 1 Station Radio, he spoke Tancredi Palmeri, host of Sportitalia, journalist of BeIn Sport and correspondent for CNN:

“Champions draw? Mistakes can happen, even if they never happened before. There are some versions of what happened: maybe there was a software malfunction. I have done two background stories about the draw in the past: in 2010 I made a report documenting the preparation, and then I also did a second one for UEFA itself four years ago. These videos give a little understanding of how it works, so I invite you to review them. The software crashed for a few minutes, a mechanical error that never happened. The question I asked myself, however, is the following: even if the software crashes, must someone be there to fix the error before it is too late? There must be as many spheres in an urn as there are potentially extractable teams. In front of these salad bowls there is a little light, which can be green or red depending on the possibility or not for two teams drawn to compete. The human being, seeing Villareal and United extracted together with a lot of green light, must realize it immediately. I immediately understood that the draw would have to be redone. In truth, UEFA should show everyone how the draws work, so that they realize from the outside that the error depends on the system and not on other factors, excluding, in fact, thoughts about possible conspiracies. Possibilities for Italians in Europe? In the end I think that only Juventus and Atalanta will remain in the game, with a small chance for Napoli. However, I believe that in two months Xavi will raise the level of his team and it will be tough for Spalletti. If the two teams faced each other today, the Azzurri would pass. The opposite is true for Juve with Villareal: if they played today, it would be difficult for the bianconeri “.