The Italy I like fourth episode, previews, Raspelli, location, guests

Edoardo Raspelli will take us on a long tour to discover a mill, which produces the whole flour, and one of the most important sturgeon farms in the world.

The Italy I like – traveling with Raspelli fourth episode: Sunday 31 October fourth appointment with the program conceived and produced by Fabrizio Berlincioni. Leads Edoardo Raspelli with the model and tennis player at his side Anita Fissore.

The Italy I like traveling with Raspelli fourth episode: in Piacenza and Bologna for the “Whole Farina”

Where will they take us Edoardo Raspelli and his “driver” Anita Fissore in the fourth date? As always, the ‘gastronomy chronicler’ will travel on a long tour among the curiosities and culinary greatnesses of Italy. ‘The Italy I like – traveling with Raspelli’ in the fourth episode takes off from a mill.

One of the most important Italian structures from where genuine, new and revolutionary products come out. Edoardo Raspelli will tell the story of Filippo Varvello, an entrepreneur from Piacenza, and descendant of a family that has always worked in the milling sector for five generations.

A job, that of the Varvello family, always done with love and dedication by ben 130 years, combining tradition with creativity. And not only. Because they have also aimed at scientific research: the studies carried out by a pool of researchers from Calderara di Reno (Bologna), under the supervision of the University of Bologna and the San Matteo hospital of Pavia, have made it possible to create the “Whole flour“.

Whole Flour

What is it about? Whole Flour it is a type of white flour, which has better nutritional and health characteristics than wholemeal flour. Its color is not dark nor does it have that bitter aftertaste found in wholemeal flour.

A The Italy that I like Raspelli will lead us to discover step by step how the whole flour is born. We will also talk about the main nutritional characteristics that distinguish it. To explain to us how it can be used in the kitchen the whole flour will help the chef of the restaurant the Rocchetta in the wonderful village around the Castle of Rivalta, in the municipality of Gazzola (Piacenza).

The Italy I like – traveling with Raspelli fourth episode: caviar and sturgeon in the lower Brescia area

Anita Fissore will take the conductor to the lower Brescia area, exactly to Calvisano. The Italy I like – traveling with Raspelli will open the doors of a famous fish company: the Agroittica. You then enter one of the largest sturgeon farms in the world, where a delicacy much loved by the most refined palates is produced: the caviar.

Edoardo Raspelli will meet the general manager, Carla Sora, and the commercial director Stefano Bòttoli. Thanks to their story we will discover something more than those 60 hectares of tanks, which allow the production of 30 tons of caviar per year.

History

As often happens with the best companies, the history of Agroittica it was born almost by chance. In the 1970s, the area where the fish farm stands today was a foundry. The owner, Giovanni Tolettini, had the need to make the waste water of the steel mills useful, profitable.

The entrepreneur’s passion for fish farming leads him to contact a specialist, Gino Ravagnan. In a short time, the two founded Agroittica. Initially the production is mainly addressed to the breeding of eels.

In the following years we move on to sturgeons. Today the president of the company is Giovanni Pasini. The development of sturgeon farms it has grown more and more in recent years, also in consideration of the worldwide ban on fishing the few free sturgeons still present in nature.

Only one nation, there China, for a few years, it has overtaken Italy and the Agroittica as a quantity of production. But certainly not in terms of quality. The leading Italian company in the sector was therefore born in the lower Brescia area.

An area rich in spring water fountains. The pure waters present in the area are the basis of the excellent ecosystem that guarantees the authenticity and freshness of the caviar. At the end of the seventies, the company imports the former sturgeon fry.

An element that determined the foundation for the creation of what is one of the main sturgeon farms in the world both in size and quality.

The Italy I like – traveling with Raspelli fourth episode: Caviar with the malossol method

They also ensure the quality of the final product the living conditions of sturgeons, raised in conditions more similar to their natural environment. In fact, their growth rates are respected and there is direct control over the whole life of the fish.

Nothing is ever left to chance. The attention of the fish farm staff is focused on every aspect of the caviar adopting state-of-the-art production methods and traditional techniques capable of offering undisputed quality.

The Italy I like – traveling with Raspelli in the fourth episode will then introduce us to the caviar produced by Agroittica processed according to malossol method (low in salt), to enhance the differences between the different species and therefore the different types of caviar. A choice made also in consideration of the fact that nature must be the only one to express its biodiversity. The finest sturgeons are produced in the 60 hectares of the fish farm’s tanks, thus allowing over 15% of world production of farmed caviar.

At the end of the episode there will be an appointment with the kitchen, with the owner and chef of the Malvezzi Castle, high on the hills of Brescia, Alberto Riboldi. The protagonists of this space will explain to us how to use caviar in cooking, preparing a large dish, even if simple, with spaghetti and caviar.

The appointment with The Italy I like – traveling with Raspelli fourth episode is therefore for October 31st. Where to see it? On Italian Channel 83 , Sky 937, Sky 861, Europa TV channel, SamsungTV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Telecity 7Gold.