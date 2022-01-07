The Italy that invents is growing: rapidly increasing patents on robots, biotech and photonics

Listen to the audio version of the article

Italy is growing and patents in innovative sectors. In addition to traditional mechanics, logistics and transport, the “weight” of inventions that look to the world is also increasing in our country tech.

Unioncamere-Dintec, the analysis, released yesterday, which crosses the data of Italian patents published annually by Epo, with greater detail on their scope of application and on the territorial origin of the “inventors”, is signed.

The “tech” patents

One out of 5 Made in Italy patents – among those published by the European Patent Authority (lo European Patent Office, Epo) in 2020 refers to six o’clock Key Enabling Technologies, that is, those technologies – biotech, photonics, advanced materials, nano and micro-electronics, nanotechnologies and advanced manufacturing – that the European Commission has defined as enabling in all respects. In particular, advanced manufacturing, that is, that which refers to automation and robots, takes further steps: in 2020 there are 53 more patent applications here, for a total of 670 published.

The overall picture

Overall, according to the Unioncamere – Dintec analysis, there are 4,465 Italian patent applications published by European Patent Office in 2020, equal to 5.3% more than the previous year. Since 2008, almost 52 thousand Italian inventions have been protected at European level and almost 80% are due to subjects (companies, research bodies and individuals) residing in Northern Italy.

The fields of “human needs” and “industrial and transport techniques” absorb more than half of the innovative capacity made in Italy. The first includes patents relating to different fields: from agriculture to clothing, passing through tobacco and sport; the second has to do, instead, with manufacturing and automotive technologies.