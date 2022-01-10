The iTV sci-fi movie: “Jupiter

) is a 2015 science fiction film written, produced and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, starring Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum. It is the first film by the Wachowski sisters made in 3D. In the not too distant future, Jupiter Jones is a Russian immigrant who works as a cleaning lady together with her mother and aunt. During an attempted murder by some aliens she is saved by Caine, an interplanetary warrior sent by Titus Abrasax. Titus is the head of Abrasax Industries, one of the powerful alien dynasties that dominate most of the habitable planets. The aliens inseminate these planets up to the complex life forms and then collect the DNA of the deceased living beings with the “harvest” phase. The DNA is used to create the youth serum for commercial purposes, selling it to other houses in the cosmos. After the death of the matriarch between the three heirs a struggle arises that leads to the degradation of the dynasty. Caine tells Jupiter that the human race is not native to Earth, but that it was inseminated by the lineage of Abrasax and that Balem, brother of Titus, wants it dead because it is nothing more than the random reincarnation of the genes of the matriarch Seraphi Abrasax. An adventure begins for Jupiter that will lead her to become the owner of the Earth. Filming began on April 2, 2013 at Leavesden Film Studios in London and then moved to other UK locations, including Ely Cathedral., before moving on to the United States of America, in Chicago. Through a release dated April 15, 2013, Warner Bros., which co-produces the film with Village Roadshow Pictures, announces the technical cast of the film. As producers there are the two directors with Grant Hill, already together for the filmsAnd, while the executive producers will be Bruce Berman and Roberto Malerba. The director of photography is John Toll, on his second film, later, shot digitally. Toll uses Arri Alexa camerasPer il ruolo principale femminile fu scelta inizialmente l’attrice Natalie Portman che però rifiutò la parte; fu considerata quindi Rooney Mara prima che fosse ufficialmente e definitivamente scelta Mila Kunis per la parte. Other actors considered for the project were Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Andy Zelary, but both did not join the cast. Directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski Starring: Mila KunisChanning Tatum Source: