The Iveco Group title at Piazza Affari is making its debut

The debut of the Iveco Group on the stock market opens the financial year of Piazza Affari. Negotiations began at nine o’clock for the freshman, born from a spin-off of Cnh Industrial, controlled by Exor. Both companies are priced in the first few minutes of stock trading, as evidenced by a take by Radiocor at the opening of trading. From today, however, Iveco Group (price set at 11 euros per share) becomes a listed company on the Milan Stock Exchange and with an industrial focus on Powertrain, commercial and special vehicles, buses.

For its part, CNH officially begins trading for 2022 on the New York Stock Exchange and on Euronext Milan of the Italian Stock Exchange “as an actor entirely dedicated to the agriculture and construction sectors” as underlined by a note released by the Group in the morning. Capital Markets Day has been set for February 22 for the company led by ceo Scott Wine.

The sound of the bell

“Our first day of listing marks a historic milestone as we become a completely independent company”, underlined Iveco Group CEO Gerrit Marx speaking at the bell ringing ceremony that marks the debut on the Milan stock exchange. The stock, as mentioned, debuted at 11 euros and then immediately went to the volatility auction. «We have all the necessary requirements to achieve long-term success, starting with a solid foundation, a motivated team and a clear strategy. These elements will allow us to move quickly, innovate and forge partnerships to develop the best solutions in the current rapidly evolving context ». he added. “We are inaugurating 2022 by welcoming Iveco Group to the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana: this operation will allow Iveco to strengthen its market positioning, creating value for shareholders and stakeholders”, added Fabrizio Testa, CEO of Borsa Italiana. “In 2021 the first admission to the Italian Stock Exchange was, ta Stellantis, also by the Exor group and inaugurated a record year, with 49 IPOs and over 2.4 billion raised on the main market and on Euronext Growth Milan”, remembers Testa. This is “a result that testifies to the fundamental role of Borsa Italiana and the Euronext group in supporting economic growth, allowing companies to finance their strategic development projects thanks to transparent and efficient markets”, concludes the CEO of Borsa Italiana. .

The strategy

The decision to exploit the On-Highway activities on the market dates back to September 2019, on the occasion of the presentation of the industrial plan. A strategy passed through the interest of Faw’s Chinese in taking over Iveco – a deal that was skipped last spring – and led to the decision on the spin-off, voted on by the CNH Industrial shareholders’ meeting before Christmas, on 23 December last. A step that has pushed the CNH Industrial stock – 23 billion capitalization – to an all-time high, around 17 euros per share because the market probably sees the operation as positive. CNH Industrial shareholders received one share of the spun-off company for every five CNH shares owned. The weight of the main shareholder, Exor, will be maintained at 27% of the shares in Iveco Group, just like for Cnh Industrial.

Industrial developments

The bet is that investors appreciate greater homogeneity between businesses on the stock market, a guiding principle for the decision to proceed with the spin-off which includes, within the scope of the Iveco Group, the Iveco commercial vehicles, the brands in the bus segment – Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus -, the investment in Nikola, the Iveco Astra vehicles for the quarries and mines sector, the vehicles for the Iveco Defense military sector and Magirus firefighting, up to the Powertrain business of Fpt Industrial. From an industrial point of view, the latter is the sector at the forefront of the transition to alternative forms of mobility, from electricity to methane.