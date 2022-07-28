The Jacobean route, post-pandemic medicine

Miguel Ángel Tobías is known for his facet as a communicator and for his time on television, cinema and even the written press. But the one who was the presenter of Spanish in the world He is also a doctor in Nutrition and a senior technician in Health Emergencies. “I spent years consulting on nutrition applied to diseases,” he explains to Alpha and Omega. That’s why, when the pandemic broke out and we were all locked up at home, it took Tobias very little time to step forward. “It doesn’t make sense for me to be here at home with my arms crossed when on my international recording trips, as soon as I drop a camera I start sewing up a leg,” he thought then.

In this way, the communicator contacted the Spanish authorities and offered to collaborate against the coronavirus at a time when there were no medical supplies or vaccines. “The day after that call I was entering a nursing home, but not before crossing myself – 25 people had already died there -, where I spent 60 days.” In it he dedicated himself to what he calls “the great therapy, which is love”, and which translated into “accompanying the residents, attending to them, caring for them.”

And that stay was the germ of the inner path, Tobías’ latest audiovisual project that can already be seen on Movistar Plus+ and will arrive on RTVE in September. It is a series that goes through the last 16 stages of the Camino de Santiago. The director goes through them accompanied by different personalities, all of them with four common experiences: «They had to be people from the world of knowledge, international lecturers, who had written books and who had had a strong moment of break that forced them to rethink life, which is what the pandemic forced us all to do”, details the presenter. In fact, he himself nearly died years ago, when he got lost while hiking in the middle of the Andes. He spent an entire night in many degrees below zero and fell asleep twice, which under normal circumstances means death. But he has always said that a hand woke him up twice and saved his life, although for that he had to walk alone through the mountain range for more than twelve hours. «When I left the Andes alive I realized that we are not alone, that is, I realized God, and I understood that I had to honor that opportunity that had been given to me to continue here putting my gifts at the service of others» . Since then, every year he carries out “an audiovisual, social, solidarity and charity project”, as the inner path, a series for which he interviews, among others, Pedro García Aguado, former Olympian and presenter; the psychologist Alejandra Vallejo; to the naturalist Nacho Dean, or to the mountaineer Edurne Pasaban, the first woman who managed to crown the 14 mountains that exceed 8,000 meters and who suffered a severe depression that led her to attempt suicide.

We are here on the way

Parallel to Tobías’s stay in the nursing home, the Camino de Santiago was preparing to live its Holy Year. “The route has that transforming power of people, even if you do it for sport”, so “I decided to combine both things with the intention of offering people resources to get out of this complicated situation that we have had to live through”, he underlines.

“The idea is that viewers can be convinced that despite the pain – of all kinds – caused by the pandemic, there is hope, you can get ahead,” concludes Miguel Ángel Tobías, who would also like the series to help change the current paradigm towards “less competition and more collaboration”.

“I wish we were more humble and realized that we are here just passing through and that this world only makes sense if we improve the lives of others,” he asserts.