The jade mine used by the Burmese generals to pay for the repression collapses

At least 100 people are missing due to a landslide that took place yesterday around 4 am near a jade mine in the district of Hpakant, in north-eastern Myanmar. Rescue teams are continuing their searches to locate the survivors of yet another tragedy. This, in fact, is only the latest in a series of serious incidents that have occurred in recent years, especially during the monsoon season.

At least 10 men died in the same district last weekend. In July 2020, 170 workers were buried alive after a wave of mud engulfed a mine. In 2019, another 54 people went missing in a similar incident. The victims of these years are mostly young people from different ethnic states, who arrive in these areas in search of fortune, especially after the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Myanmar produces 90 percent of the world’s jade. Most come from Hpakant, considered the secret (and bloody) industry of this precious gem. According to a 2015 report by the non-governmental organization Global Witness, the value coming from the jade market, in 2014 alone, would have amounted to 31 billion dollars, or about 50 percent of GDP. And almost 123 billion in the decade 2004/2014. To get richer, the document reads, would be the generals who still today, after decades, command the country. This happens thanks to the two main conglomerates that control the extraction and that are managed by the Tatmadaw (the Burmese army): the Myanma Economic Holdings Limited and the Myanmar Economic Corporation. The situation does not seem to have changed. The jade deposits, in fact, are still under the guidance of private companies, some of which are also managed by the military, in joint venture with Myanmar Gems Enterprise, a public company that administers the exploitation licenses.

Also Global Witness has just published a new report, which explains in detail that the ruby ​​market is also under the strict control of the junta in power. In the document, which is based on research carried out from 2017 to 2021, it is estimated that the industry of this precious mineral in the country has a value of between 346 and 415 million dollars a year and it is emphasized that there is was an increase in clandestine mining right after the coup. “The revenue from this lucrative trade has allowed the Myanmar military to consolidate power and finance ongoing atrocities, including the February 2021 coup. The regime uses the funds to buy new weapons to violently suppress the population,” said Clare Hammond, a researcher at the organization.

After the military took power, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of the former Burma to demonstrate against the junta and to demand democracy. The protests were quickly repressed in blood and to date, according to reports from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 1,300 people have been killed and over 10,000 have been arrested. But there is more. A BBC investigation released a few days ago revealed that at least 40 civilians allegedly suffered excruciating torture and their lifeless bodies would then be thrown into mass graves.

This slaughter would have taken place in Kani, in the Sagaing region, one of the strongholds of the opposition to the military government. The killings would have been collective punishments to control the rebellions now underway throughout the country, which see the main ethnic armed groups (Karen, Karenni and Kachin in particular) and popular self-defense organizations supported by the shadow government, attacking military outposts on a daily basis. Guerrilla actions that are putting the Tatmadaw in serious difficulty.