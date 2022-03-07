The Jaiba rules here! Victory surprises Olimpia at the National Stadium and is the leader of the Clausura tournament

2022-03-06

Coup of authority in the National Stadium! The Victory of Solomon Nazar won 1-0 at Olympia and with that he jumped to the first place of the Closing tournament 2022.

La Jaiba played a perfect match defensively and that is worth applauding, since getting three points against León and in Tegucigalpa is not an easy task. This is the third fall of the team led by the Argentine Pablo Lavallén.

The Ceibeño team ended a streak of 12 games without being able to defeat Olympia in the National League and what a time to do it. There is no doubt that Nazar is to highlight it and today it is clearer than ever that he will continue to lead the club after those rumors of his possible departure.

Olympia They took the initiative from the first minute of the match and it can be said that they were better than Victoria in the 90 minutes. At least he was the one who tried the hardest.

At minute 13, Yustin Arboleda gave the first warning with a clear scoring chance. The Colombian striker controlled a cross from the right by Boniek Garcia and unleashed a powerful right hand, but Harold Fonseca made a spectacular save. Arboleda lowered the ball between the thigh and the hand, but nothing had been sanctioned.

Salomón Nazar’s team was not creating danger and when it seemed that Olympia was close to opening the scoring, at minute 24 came a clear foul by Edrick Menjívar on Luis Hurtado inside the area. The Colombian of Victory He had just entered for Marco Vega, who could not continue due to injury, and what a way to be present.

Damin Ramirez he changed it for a goal giving the surprise in the National Stadium. The number “10” deceived Menjívar in his right shot. Without a doubt, it was a lot of reward for the little that the La Ceiba club was doing on the field.