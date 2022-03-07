The Jaiba rules here! Victory surprises Olimpia at the National Stadium and is the leader of the Clausura tournament

2022-03-06
Coup of authority in the National Stadium! The Victory of Solomon Nazar won 1-0 at Olympia and with that he jumped to the first place of the Closing tournament 2022.
La Jaiba played a perfect match defensively and that is worth applauding, since getting three points against León and in Tegucigalpa is not an easy task. This is the third fall of the team led by the Argentine Pablo Lavallén.
The Ceibeño team ended a streak of 12 games without being able to defeat Olympia in the National League and what a time to do it. There is no doubt that Nazar is to highlight it and today it is clearer than ever that he will continue to lead the club after those rumors of his possible departure.
Olympia They took the initiative from the first minute of the match and it can be said that they were better than Victoria in the 90 minutes. At least he was the one who tried the hardest.
At minute 13, Yustin Arboleda gave the first warning with a clear scoring chance. The Colombian striker controlled a cross from the right by Boniek Garcia and unleashed a powerful right hand, but Harold Fonseca made a spectacular save. Arboleda lowered the ball between the thigh and the hand, but nothing had been sanctioned.
Salomón Nazar’s team was not creating danger and when it seemed that Olympia was close to opening the scoring, at minute 24 came a clear foul by Edrick Menjívar on Luis Hurtado inside the area. The Colombian of Victory He had just entered for Marco Vega, who could not continue due to injury, and what a way to be present.
Damin Ramirez he changed it for a goal giving the surprise in the National Stadium. The number “10” deceived Menjívar in his right shot. Without a doubt, it was a lot of reward for the little that the La Ceiba club was doing on the field.
Olympia He did not react as he should and they lost the good feelings shown in the first 20 minutes. It wasn’t until the 40th minute that a great move came from Pablo Lavallén’s team after a collective action between Edwin Rodríguez, Pinto and Boniek García, who enabled Félix Crisanto and the winger took a right hand that went close to the horizontal.
THE COMPLEMENT
In the second half, Lavallén made some changes looking for a draw. Players like Chirinos, Jorge Álvarez and Altamirano came in to inject something new, but it wasn’t enough.
Olympia did not stop attacking. At 58, a shot by Moya passed near the vertical right of Harold Fonseca, who remained standing. Before, Luis Hurtado had a clear one, but Menjívar said “no”.
At 75 came another clear play for the albos. Chirinos received a great pass from Pinto, who left him one-on-one with Harold Fonseca, but the goalkeeper made good and prevented the locals from equalizing.
La Jaiba was left with a man less from the 79th minute due to the expulsion of Yaudel Lahera, so they had to go further back to defend the score.
Moya had another important action at 83, where he crashed the ball into the vertical after the center of José García. Olimpia was not precise in the definition zone.
With 18 points, the Victory send in the National Leaguewhile Olympia He finishes the first round in second place with 16 units.
THE MATCH SHEET
OLYMPIA: 0
YELLOW CARDS: Leveron Min. 57
CHANGES: Michaell Chirinos by Boniek García Min. 56, Jorge Álvarez by Edwin Rodríguez Min. 67, Christian Altamirano by José Pinto Min. 79.
WIN: 1
GOALS: Damin Ramírez Min. 26 (penalty)
YELLOW CARDS: Harold Fonseca Min. 73, Hilder Colón Min. 90+3.
RED CARD: Yaudel Lahera Min. 79
CHANGES: Luis Hurtado by Marco Vega Min. 18, Carlos Róchez by K. Kelly Min. 46, Marcelo Espinal by Damin Ramírez Min. 70, Hilder Colón by Luis Hurtado Min. 85.
LINEUPS:
OLYMPIA: Edrick Menjívar, Félix Crisanto, José García, Leveron, Javier Portillo, German Mejía, Boniek García, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto, Moya and Arboleda.
VICTORY: Harold Fonseca, José Velásquez Colón, Kenny Bodden, José Danilo Tobías, Kenneth Hernández, Allan Banegas, Marlon Flores, K. Kelly, Damin Ramírez, Yaudel Lahera and Marco Vega.