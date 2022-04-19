The James Bond franchise comes to streaming

It was taking a long time for Amazon Prime Video to exploit the purchase of the Metro Goldwyn Mayer for $8.5 billion. For months there has been speculation about who would be the new James Bond. Despite the acquisition, it seems that the Broccoli family still has the last word on the decision of the new face that will occupy the tuxedo of the British spy, with no apparent intention that it change gender. On the other hand, it would not be strange to imagine that Jeff Bezos’s company tried to expand the universe with a series or some kind of spin-off that expands the brand. What is certain, however, is that the James Bond franchise will have a new home and that is the Amazon Prime Video platform.

It will be from May 1 when the faces of George Lazenby, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig can be seen with the Premium subscription of the shopping center by messaging. It will be available until the last installment of Criag, no time to die. The actor’s farewell mission took forever to hit theaters due to the pandemic and now, finally will be available in streaming without the need to pay an extra rental or purchase.

Of course, the acquisition agreement includes the productions of Eon Productions (founded by Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman), which primarily leaves out two non-canon films within the James Bond franchise: Royal Casino (1967) and Never say never. The rest of the titles, shot from the 1960s to the present, will have a place on the platform: From Russia with love, James Bond versus Goldfinger, 007 to Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1963,1964 and 1969), Only for your eyes Y License to kill (1981 and 1989) and Royal Casino, sky fall Y Specter (2006,2012 and 2015).

In this way, Amazon finally has a large franchise of its own, something that any platform needs if it wants to maintain its attractiveness. Disney+ has a MarvelHBO Max to Harry Potter Y The Lord of the rings and now Prime Video will host the James Bond franchise. Directed by Carey Joji Fukunaga, Daniel Craig is accompanied in no time to die Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Christopher Waltz and Naomie Harris, among others.