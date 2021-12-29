The James Webb Space Telescope begins opening the sunscreen

After the launch on December 25, the James Webb space telescope it is continuing its journey towards its goal at 1.5 million km. As already written in a previous news, currently everything seems to be nominal. The start of operations to arrive at the final configuration and the ignition of the engines using the propellant loaded on board did not encounter any problems.

In a brief summary, in recent days the antenna to communicate with the Earth has been correctly opened and previously the solar panel had also unfolded. There was also the first ignition of the engines (MCC-1a) which began 12.5 hours after launch allowing the JWST to continue moving away from our planet (which with its gravitational attraction “near” to bring it back towards you). What happened next?

Updates on the James Webb Space Telescope

On December 28, between 1:20 and 1:29 (Italian time) the second ignition of the engines was carried out, a maneuver known as MCC-1b (the second of three). This allowed to increase the speed (by about 5 m / s) while the JWST it had passed the lunar orbit around 380,000 kilometers from Earth. As written above, no problems were found, so much so that it was possible to proceed with another fundamental step.

The James Webb space telescope is meant to detect i infrared rays and therefore Sun and Earth are sources of disturbance (as well as anything that generates heat directly or indirectly). For this in the lower area there is a solar shading which allows to isolate the instrumental area.

To be able to insert it within the fairings, the JWST it was folded like an origami, both as regards the main and secondary mirrors and as regards the solar shading. There NASA has officially announced that it has completed the procedure for both the front and rear. The first part was completed at 19:21 (Italian time) yesterday, the second at 1:27 today. The telescope does not yet have its iconic final shape, but the process is slow as it is very delicate, for this part it took 20 minutes for the front and 18 minutes for the back. It will take days before you see it fully open.

The solar shading of the JWST

The unfolding of the solar shading it will continue until at least January 2, according to the agency. This fundamental structure of the JWST has five insulating layers with dimensions of 21.197 x 14.162 m. The telescope will radiate part of the heat into space reaching -223 ° C, part of the instrumentation (NIRCam, NIRSpec, FGS / NIRISS) will work at -234 ° C while MIRI will touch -266 ° C using liquid helium.

Five layers were used in Kapton to make each layer colder than the previous one. The fewer layers would not have ensured proper cooling, the more layers would be too heavy. However, there is not only Kapton but also a treated aluminum and silicon coating that allows heat to be reflected.

The next step will be to lift the “instrumental tower” where the main mirrors and detectors are located. The motivation, once again, concerns the possibility of reducing interference due to the heat coming from the lower area. This step also allows the opening of the solar shading membrane. First there will then be several software controls and the activation of different sensors and mechanisms.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!