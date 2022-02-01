The James Webb Space Telescope begins the cooling phases of scientific instruments

After the launch of the James Webb space telescope on December 25, 2021 all subsequent operations went as planned and now the JWST it is in orbit around point L2 where it will remain for the next few years (for a minimum of 5 years but with the possibility of reaching up to 20 years). As we know, however, it is still early to think of seeing a beautiful infrared image. It will take about five months for the next steps.

The first image that the large space telescope could capture once the alignment steps are completed will likely be focused on the Large Magellanic Cloud. For the alignment of the mirrors (primary and secondary) instead the JWST it will point its instruments in the direction of the called star HD84406 in the constellation of Ursa Major. What will happen in the next few weeks?

The James Webb Space Telescope and instrument cooling

As explained by the NASA in the last post dedicated to JWSTto complete the alignment of the mirrors (especially the primary mirror with its 18 segments) it will also be necessary to cool the scientific instruments. NIRSpec, NIRCam, FGS / NIRISS And MIRI they will work at very low temperatures to prevent the heat (and therefore the infrared) produced by the instrument itself from interfering with the measurements.

As recalled by the space agency, MIRI and other components of the James Webb space telescope they had already been turned on a few weeks after launch. NIRCam, NIRSpec and FGS / NIRISS were partially operational and only in the last few days have the engineers completed the ignition operations. Now we will proceed to turn off the heating systems (to prevent the condensation present at the time of launch from freezing creating problems) to allow to start cooling the instruments up to operating temperatures.

MIRI for example it will work at just 7K (equal to approx -266.15 ° C) thanks to an additional liquid helium cooling system. The other tools, including NIRCam, which will be used for the alignment of the mirrors, will work at -153 ° C. These are extremely low temperatures and is one of the reasons why solar shading was designed. Furthermore, in the rear area of ​​the primary mirror there is ADIR (Aft Deployed Instrument Radiator), a radiator that will be used to dispose of part of the heat.

Initially the engineers will see the HD84406 as if they were 18 different stars due to the misalignment of the mirrors. At that point, thanks to NIRCam it will be possible to start aligning the 18 segments with accuracies of a few nanometers to get to the final position. A long and delicate process that will take the months that separate us from the first post-calibration image. In the meantime, the more curious will be able to use the new tool on the official website of the James Webb space telescope (JWST). In the section “where is Webb?” it is now possible to track the position of the telescope within the Solar System (by clicking on Webb in 3D Solar System) and see how it moves with respect to the Earth, the Sun and other planets.

