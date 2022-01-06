The James Webb Space Telescope extended and blocked the secondary mirror

Over the past few days we have been following the opening of the lower solar shading of the James Webb space telescope. This structure allows to protect the delicate and precise infrared detectors and reduce interference in observations. This is not the last operation to complete the opening of the big one space telescope who is continuing his journey.

In fact, in the past few hours we have switched to operating on the upper part where the mirrors and the survey part. In particular, the first operation was carried out the extension of the secondary mirror fixed to three supports that were folded for the launch which took place on December 25th. Meanwhile the JWST it is moving in the direction of Lagrange’s L2 point where it orbiter (hopefully) for at least ten years if not longer.

As always XKCD a guarantee of scientific humor (source)

According to the official blog, the secondary mirror been extended and fixed allowing to conclude another step towards the completion of theobservatory. Although the secondary mirror is smaller than the primary, it has a diameter from 74 cm. Its purpose is to collect the light coming from the main one and direct it towards the detectors. The 6.5-meter main mirror is made up of 18 iconic beryllium hexagons covered with gold and silicon oxide.

Extension of the secondary mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope

To allow the correct alignment of the light beams, the secondary mirror is located at the end of a tripod with arms just over 7.6 meters long. According to the team, the operations on the James Webb space telescope they went as planned, with no problems. The start of the extension was set at 15:52 (Italian time) while the conclusion took place at 17:28. The block in position occurred at 5:51 pm while at 6:23 pm there was the definitive confirmation of the success. Although there are no cameras to support these phases (considered too expensive, potentially “delicate”, heavy and not really useful except for informational purposes), engineers can use sensors and telemetry to understand if everything is proceeding as expected.

Then there are some interesting aspects to consider: for instance the first time ever that it secondary mirror and the lower solar shading are open at the same time. This had never happened even when the JWST was on Earth. Furthermore, the secondary mirror is so large that it is the same size as the primary mirror of the Spitzer Space Telescope. This shows how much the James Webb space telescope is big compared to others of yours “similar”.

The next step will be the positioning of the radiator (known as aft deployable infrared radiator or ADIR) which is located in the rear area of ​​the main mirror. This allows heat to be dissipated from that sensitive area, preventing it from interfering with the observations.

Currently the JWST it is located 966,000 kilometers from Earth and has completed 67% of its journey to Lagrange’s L2 point. Its speed is slowly decreasing and has reached 0.47 km / s while there are approximately 479 thousand km to the final destination. Once again no other problems have been reported and everything seems to be moving in the right direction. Of course, we have to wait a few months to see the first image captured by this telescope but, we are sure, the result will be worth the wait.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!