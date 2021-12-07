Tech

The James Webb Space Telescope has been refueled: launch time is approaching

2 minutes read

Preparations continue for the launch of the big one James Webb space telescope postponed to December 22, 2021 (after the delay due to a problem during assembly). While in the next few days there will be definitive integration with the launcher Ariane 5 by Arianespace, in these hours the refueling of the tanks was completed JWST.

jwst

The advent calendar for astronomers according to XKCD (source)

It was a fundamental moment, like others before and those to come, on the way to the second point of Lagrange a 1.5 million km from the Earth. The technicians loaded the tanks of the two propellants (hydrazine and dinitrogen tetroxide) capable of making the telescope move when separated from the Ariane 5 rocket support.

Refueling of the James Webb Space Telescope

Inside the tanks of the JWST they’ve been charged 159 liters from hydrazine And 79.5 liters from dinitrogen tetroxide (which used as an oxidant). The operations are rather complicated as they are toxic and potentially flammable propellants. For this reason, the technicians had to wear special suits with respirators (SCAPE) and avoid the generation of sparks.

The space telescope with 12 thrusters found in the Spacecraft Bus in the lower area of ​​the JWST. Although the quantity of propellants was not very high, it took 10 days to complete the operations (the start occurred on 25 November).

jwst

The ignition of the rockets using the combination of the two propellants will serve to make course corrections towards the final destination as well as to maintain it once reached. Using hydrazine alone will change the targeting zone. Currently there are no refueling missions and therefore once the propellants are exhausted the James Webb space telescope will finish its operational mission.

jwst telescope

The next steps involve moving the JWST in the Final Assembly Building (FAB). We will then move on to place it on the top of the rocket and close it inside the two fairing. The rocket with the telescope will then be taken to the launch pad two days before launch, on December 20th. But that’s not all. Once it is launched it will take 29 days for it to reach its final configuration and a few months for the first observations.

