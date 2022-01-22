The James Webb Space Telescope is about to enter orbit around point L2

Since its launch on December 25, 2021, the James Webb space telescope has come a long way. In the next few hours there will be a further step forward when it enters orbit around the L2 (Lagrange’s) point. This is a fundamental step to allow the large telescope to be able to observe the sky while ensuring various advantages. Meanwhile the primary and secondary mirrors have been brought into position “neutral” and are ready for final alignment.

Thanks to an update of the official website it was possible to follow the movements of the various segments of the large primary mirror. It is about 18 hexagonal segments made of beryllium and covered with a very thin layer of gold and glass that allow to reflect much of the infrared radiation. This will allow scientists to detect the faintest objects. For the final alignment it will be necessary to wait about five months considering that each segment must move individually. As written in the past, the adventure of the JWST just at the beginning.

Orbit around the second Lagrange point (with a defined orbit “halo” or “alone”), as anticipated, gives a series of advantages to JWST. To do this, the engineers will once again turn on the motors for the correction maneuver called MCC2 (mid-course correction burn). This is the last one scheduled before arriving in its final orbit. Previously there had been MCC1a and MCC1b which had helped to recover some of the speed during the departure from Earth. The MCC2 maneuver will take place at 20:00 (in Italy) on January 24th.

The James Webb Space Telescope and the second Lagrange point (L2)

The engineers who follow the mission also have explained briefly the choice to place the James Webb space telescope right in that part of Space. First of all, in that point of Space the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth are in equilibrium. You chose not to be “precisely” at point L2 but orbit around it because it is an easier position to reach and more efficient from the point of view of the use of the propellant. The quantity of propellant is one of the great limits of the mission.

There is currently no possibility of refueling. However, the space agency has not ruled out that solutions that are currently too expensive or complex cannot be found in 20 years. It should be remembered that part of the costs of the mission also reside in the ground staff employed to manage it. These have already been calculated for the first 5 years (and optionally for 10 years). It will therefore be necessary that the NASA convince partners (ESA and CSA) and US politicians of the usefulness of the scientific tool.

The JWST can be positioned in such a way that the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are always hidden from large solar shading so that the instruments are not affected by the infrared radiation emitted by these bodies. Orbiting around the point L2, the Earth and the Moon will never eclipse the Sun allowing the solar panels to always supply power to the telescope itself.

Always facing one side of the sky, the James Webb space telescope it will be able to observe almost half of the celestial vault at any time while in the course of six months it will be able to observe it completely (since in addition to orbit around the point L2 it will follow the Earth in its orbit). Communications to the operations center will also be simplified with the ability to communicate every day for four hours a day thanks to the Deep Space Network and to the Spanish, Australian and US antennas.

Currently the James Webb space telescope it is located 1.42 million km from Earth and has completed approximately 97% of its journey to point L2. Its current speed is 0.2139 km / s while the recorded temperatures are equal to 57C and 11C (hot side) and -207C and -201C (cold side). As written above, the first image after mirror alignment should arrive in about five months with the subject being the Large Magellanic Cloud.

