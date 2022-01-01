The James Webb Space Telescope is taking its final shape

When there is a mission to follow, even the holidays don’t stop engineers and scientists. And so while the arrival of 2022 was celebrated in the world, those who are working for the success of the mission continued to work to complete the configuration of the James Webb space telescope. Just before the arrival of the new year, preparations were being made for the opening of the lower solar shading and now we are one step further.

As we know, after the launch on December 25th, decidedly complicated steps have followed and will follow, which could lead to the end of the mission prematurely. Everything is proceeding as expected and no problems have been reported while the JWST it is located over 756,000 kilometers from Earth. The final destination is still about 689,000 kilometers (in orbit around the second Lagrange point).

The James Webb Space Telescope continues its opening

Actuators, pulleys, cables and very thin sheets are the basis of the solar shading system. This will allow the sensitive instruments of the JWST to be able to observe correctly in theinfrared. Considering the structure of the telescope, a structure was needed to screen the light and infrared emissions coming from the Sun, the Moon and the Earth. At the same time, however, it had to be light and resistant. And so the bottom shield was born.

In the past few hours, the engineers on the ground have given the command to open the two halves of the solar shading, first on one side and then on the other. The left-hand side started its opening at 19:30 yesterday (Italian time) and completed it at 22:49. The scientists then stopped operations to see if everything had been done correctly. The process to open the second half was reported to have started at 0:31 today (Italian time) and was completed at 4:13 am.

The James Webb space telescope successfully released 107 non-explosive actuators (out of a total of 178) that held the various layers in place during launch. An example of the complexity of designing this structure (from math to testing) is summarized in a comprehensive article available for reading. Of course, the work isn’t done yet.

In the next few days there will be another delicate phase concerning the shielding of the JWST. As we have written in the past, in fact, the various layers will be separated to allow better isolation and to do so they will come “thesis”. Once this procedure has been completed and verified, you can also think about the upper mirrors. We will start from the lower layer (the one facing the Sun) to gradually move to the upper layers. It will take two days to complete this part of the procedure.

