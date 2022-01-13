The James Webb Space Telescope mirror alignment procedures begin

After the James Webb space telescope fully opened in final configuration on January 8, 2022, its journey is continuing. We are not at the end of the difficulties for the team that is following the operations after the launch on December 25 and, on the contrary, a new critical phase will now begin concerning the instruments installed on board.

As announced on the official blog of the NASA, the JWST The preliminary operations that will lead to the alignment of the mirrors are starting in these hours. These include the 18 segments of the initial mirror, the secondary mirror and the tertiary mirror. These are complex operations with extremely high precision, to be performed while the telescope is more than a million kilometers from Earth.

James Webb space telescope: mirror alignment started

As we know, the telescope was folded in a secure configuration during launch. This allowed him to be included in the fairings of theAriane 5 and to withstand the stresses of the launch. This included for example folding the secondary mirror tripod, folding the lower sun shield and folding the primary mirror into three parts.

The James Webb space telescope received the command to activate the 126 actuators for configuring the primary mirror and the 6 that control the secondary mirror. The mirror used for image stabilization was also tested and no problems were found. The purpose is to verify that all are functioning correctly. The 18 segments of the primary mirror were in a position to reduce the risk of damage during launch. However, this is not suitable for observations.

To switch from the launch configuration to the one to start the alignment of the individual segments of the main mirror of the James Webb space telescope it will take ten days. If all goes as planned, there will then be another three months to align the segments individually to create a single 6.6 meter diameter mirror.

Meanwhile the JWST it is continuing its journey to arrive in orbit around the L2 (Lagrange’s) point. It is currently 1.222 million kilometers from Earth and approximately 224,000 kilometers from insertion into the halo orbit. The speed is slowly decreasing and is now 0.31 km / s. The temperatures on the hot side are 54 ° C and 11 ° C while on the cold side they reach -193 ° C and -200 ° C. In the coming weeks, operations will also begin to cool the instrumentation, in particular MIRI which will work at 7K.

