The James Webb Space Telescope mission could last up to 20 years

The James Webb space telescope has completed the opening phase for a few days now but its mission is only just beginning. There are still several stages and several obstacles left before all enthusiasts and scientists can see an image made by JWST (about five months). In spite of everything, the satisfaction from the teams involved who in two decades have completed, at least for the opening phase, such a complicated operation.

The next operations will concern the cooling and calibration of the instruments and the achievement of orbit around the second Lagrange point. At that point it will be possible to understand more precisely how long the mission of the large space telescope which has a minimum duration of 5 years and was initially thought to last up to 10 years. This is for a substantially pessimistic value according to initial estimates.

A 20-year mission for the James Webb Space Telescope

As written above, initially the forecasts for the duration of the mission of the JWST they were about 10 years old at the most. This, however, was an estimated value if the Ariane 5 rocket launch had not been performed at its best. Instead ESA And Arianespace they managed to launch the large telescope in a perfect way allowing not having to waste fuel on board the telescope (which in limited quantities). Arianespace has maximized the quality of the Ariane 5 components, in particular the Vulcain engine, to achieve this result.

Now the estimates announced by Mike Menzel (Mission Systems Engineer) speak of a quantity of propellant that could guarantee the duration of the mission of the James Webb space telescope up to approx 20 years. Double what previously expected. Clearly these are estimates while more precise information will probably be released when we have the actual consumption data orbiting around the L2 point. Menzel then added that there are still 49 single points of failure but that they are common to other missions (such as thrusters failures or flaws in scientific instruments).

Furthermore it must be considered that in the next few days there will be a new ignition of the engines called MCC2 (Mid Course Correction Burn) which happens to MCC1a and MCC1b. This will serve to make a correction of the trajectory to enter the orbit halo around point L2 (to then start the engines approximately every 22 days).

How the JWST communicates with the control center on Earth

Previously we have already written as part of the success of the mission will be due to the Deep Space Network (DSN). This will use the Canberra, Madrid and Goldston antennas to connect and they will have a four hour window per day to download the data. The James Webb space telescope it has no cameras to evaluate its status and everything is done through sensors of various kinds and telemetry.

In particular, already some time ago the NASA in agreement with the partner Northrop Grumman had chosen Raytheon’s ECLIPSE software for the Common Command and Telemetry System (CCTS) part. This software visible in some of the operator screens at the terminals during live streams and allows you to have full control over what happens on board the JWST. It is interesting to note that to reduce costs the same software was also used for another mission.

Not over here! Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, the JWST use a “logic” different operational for control and parts of scientific observations. It is no longer a system based on “absolute time” but about events that must happen. This should allow 7 to 10 days of autonomous operations without the need for human intervention.

In the case of HST engineers create one timeline of commands to be executed at a certain absolute time. This means having a perfect knowledge of when a command starts and ends to avoid conflicts in the command queue and used when satellites (or space telescopes) can often communicate with the Earth. For JWST instead they bet on a system based on “events” (event-driven). Here the software that “writes” the sequence of commands as needed and then implements it.

This means not being strictly tied to the absolute execution time. However, there are a number of problems that could occur during the observations, the engineers have thought about these possibilities for example by not allowing the reordering of activities (without human supervision) and limiting the type of events that the scripts can skip, such as: overcoming of an observation window, failure to acquire the stars for tracking, maneuvering error, failure to acquire the target before scientific operations, insufficient space on the disc on board the JWST or unconnected scientific instruments.

Such a strategy is best suited to the James Webb space telescope allowing it to be more efficient than Hubble with up to 90% of the time (10% for maintenance and orbital maneuvers) and 60% -70% of the time spent on scientific observations.

The use of JavaScript within the JWST

Always for greater cost efficiency, within the JWST we find a software based on JavaScript (Nombas ScriptEase 5.00e) which interfaces with the flight software. The choice of JavaScript was made after evaluating options such as TCL, Python and a software created ad hoc. In particular, the engineers were convinced by better relevance to operational requirements and simpler interfacing (in second place came Python which shared support, flexibility and a simple interface).

The control center creates files known as Observation Plan which are processed by the Observation Plan Executive (OPE) aboard the telescope. The OPE continues to operate during the operation of the JWST while the control center can make changes (add / delete) that are applied during the contact that occurs daily.

The scientific operations of the James Webb space telescope are script based in ASCII which are built from a customized version of JavaScript. These scripts are manageable by the flight software which instead written in C ++. ASCII files are of two types: one for observations (with a schedule of 7 to 10 days) and one for other parameters dedicated to the use of spectroscopy instruments.

As we have written in the past, the JWST it can use its tools at the same time and run up to 10 threads which also includes calibration. This allows you to optimize scientific observations by reducing space and weight required. All that remains is to wait for the first image to see what all this technology will bring. The James Webb space telescope it has currently covered about 80% of its journey to about 1.165 million km from Earth and after the calibration of the 18 segments of the main mirror, the secondary mirror and the cooling of the instruments it will be time for the historic acquisition.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?



GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!