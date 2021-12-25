The James Webb telescope left for space. It will photograph the dawn of the cosmos

For the next 10 years it will be our eye in the cosmos. The James Webb Space Telescope took off from French Guiana on Christmas Day. NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian one have invested 11 billion dollars in an instrument that will become our most important agent in space. With its 6.5-meter-diameter mirror capable of reading infrared light, it will climb onto the shoulders of another now aged giant, the Hubble who is now 30 years old, but which he built with his wonderful postcards, one shot after the other. other, the modern image of the universe.

The James Webb will have to travel for a month before reaching its goal, 1.6 million kilometers away from Earth, and enter the orbit of the Sun. From there, at the point called L2 where the force of gravity of the Earth and that of the Sun are balanced, it will keep itself in constant alignment with our planet. Earth and telescope will rotate together around the star and Webb will be able to collect images of the deeper cosmos. The first images will come to us next summer, after a period of calibration and calibration of all the instruments.

“He will be able to see the first aggregates of matter and the first stars that formed after the Big Bang, so basically the first light of the universe. It will be very exciting,” he says. Marco Tavani, president of the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) and member of the Accademia dei Lincei. James Webb has a mirror made up of 18 hexagonal segments made of beryllium covered with gold and aligned with extreme precision: “We are in the order of tens or a few hundred microns of tolerance,” explains Tavani. “The technology of composite mirrors was born in Italy. After the Second World War the then director of the Bologna observatory, Guido Horn d’Arturo, built the first telescope in this way. Now almost all the instruments, both on the ground and in space, they exploit his method “.

At the size of a tennis court, Webb is the largest space telescope ever built. It will be the huge mirror that will collect the light coming from the most distant cosmic objects, while a very light sail will protect it from solar radiation and keep it at a sufficiently low temperature. Collecting more light in space means looking further. And looking into the distance means going back in time, capturing snapshots of the first objects that formed after the Big Bang. “By observing the first light of the universe we are reaching the limits of our exploration possibilities” comments Tavani, excited, who postponed the Christmas lunch to follow the launch – which took place just before 2pm.

Before starting to function, the telescope will need to deploy both the sail and the mirror with the 18 hexagons. All alone, in space, and with the utmost precision. “It will be a very delicate operation” explains the president of INAFF. “On the ground it has been tried a thousand times, but it will keep us in suspense”. The sensitivity of the James Webb is 100 times higher than that of the Hubble. Compared to its predecessor, the young telescope will explore the universe in the infrared radiation band. He will therefore be able to observe the clouds of gas and dust where stars form and begin to sparkle, where Hubble took his photographs using mainly visible light and ultraviolet. NASA has been working on this project for 30 years, more or less since Hubble began operating. If the “old” telescope was able to look at objects with an age of 400 million years compared to the Big Bang (which is estimated to have occurred 13.8 billion years ago), the James Webb should be only 100 million years old. after the birth of the cosmos.

In addition to NASA, the European and Canadian Space Agency collaborated in the tormented realization of the new instrument (the first launch was scheduled for 2011, exactly 10 years ago). The Ariane 5 rocket that carried the telescope into space is also European. “Europe is focusing today on the construction of another huge telescope, this time on the ground, which should see the first light in 2026” says Tavani. It is Elt – Extremely Large Telescope – currently under construction in the Atacama Desert in Chile. “It will have a 39-meter mirror and adaptive optics that will cancel the aberration of the atmosphere. Webb “.

With the newly launched space telescope, Italy has already obtained the approval of 10 scientific projects. It means that the instrument will devote 10 fractions of its time to observe objects of interest to Italian scientists. “A really difficult chance to get” comments Tavani. Other mysteries that James Webb will help us explore concern the presence of supermassive black holes which – it is believed – are found at the center of some galaxies. It will then be able to probe the atmosphere of some exoplanets potentially suitable for life, revealing the possible presence of molecules compatible with the presence of biological forms.