The janitors on strike over the “blood group diet”. A school must close for a day for: “show reasons”

An entire elementary school in the province of Modena was closed because four school collaborators convinced that the school did not get enough information on the “blood group diet”. The four in fact joined the strike of the European Autonomous School and Ecology Union, which for November 12 has really called for the abstention from work for school workers with: “show reasons”, as defined by the mayor of Castelfranco Emilia , in the Modena area. The Saese, however, does not seem to joke when, in the reasons for the strike, he reported on his website how much it is necessary for them to be started: “Provisions for the knowledge and promotion of the blood group diet in educational institutions of all levels”.

The closure of the Grazia Deledda school in the hamlet of Gaggio di Piano would have been inevitable, at least according to the head teacher: “I risked finding 160 children aged 6 to 10 at 7.30 in the morning outside the school – said Vilma Baraccai – without any assistance from collaborators assigned and without being able to replace them ». The teachers did not join the strike, naturally called on Friday. Evidently little convinced by a theme that is a blatant hoax, now ancient over time. Airc, the cancer research association, also reiterates this, which recalls how this theory of the diet based on the blood group has now been circulating for at least 20 years, but without the shred of a study capable of confirming its validity: “Neither specific studies – writes the Airc – nor systematic reviews of the literature have so far shown health benefits of the blood group diet”.

Read also: