the ‘January Discounts’ arrive up to 75% on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games!

Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to close 2021 with a flourish with new PlayStation Store offers, launching the “January discounts“That will allow you to save up to 75% on the best games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The new PlayStation Store offers arrive just in time to continue the “End of year sales“Which have just ended. They are valid from now on and will end on Saturday 8 January 2022 at 00:59. Let’s find out the most interesting ones:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount

Back 4 Blood [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount

Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount

Battlefield 2042 [PS4] – 33% discount

Biomutant [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount

Call of Duty Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 30% discount

Deathloop [PS5] – 50% discount

Death Stranding Director’s Cut [PS5] – 20% discount

Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS4] – 25% discount

Far Cry 6 [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount

FIFA 22 [PS5] – 40% discount

FIFA 22 [PS4] – 50% discount

Final Fantasy 7 Remake [PS4] – 60% discount

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] – 44% discount

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount

Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Online Edition [PS4] – 58% discount

Grant Theft Auto Trilogy The Definitive Edition [PS4] – 20% discount

Hades [PS4/PS5] – 20% discount

It Takes Two [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount

Kena Bridge of Spirits [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount

Life is Strange True Colors [PS4/PS5] – 35% discount

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS4/PS5] – 35% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales [PS4/PS5] – 33% discount

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5] – 25% discount

Mass Effect Legendary Edition [PS4] – 50% discount

NBA 2K22 [PS5] – 55% Scotno

NBA 2K22 [PS4] – 58% Scotno

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] – 25% discount

Red Dead Redemption 2 [PS4] – 60% discount

Resident Evil Village [PS4/PS5] – 57% discount

Tales of Arise [PS4/PS5] – 30% discount

The Witcher 3 GOTY [PS4] – 80% discount

These are just a fraction of the over 1,800 titles and DLCs that you can find on offer on PlayStation Store at this address. The promotion will be valid until January 8, 2022.

