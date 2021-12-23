the ‘January Discounts’ arrive up to 75% on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games!
Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to close 2021 with a flourish with new PlayStation Store offers, launching the “January discounts“That will allow you to save up to 75% on the best games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
The new PlayStation Store offers arrive just in time to continue the “End of year sales“Which have just ended. They are valid from now on and will end on Saturday 8 January 2022 at 00:59. Let’s find out the most interesting ones:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
- Back 4 Blood [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount
- Battlefield 2042 [PS4] – 33% discount
- Biomutant [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
- Call of Duty Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 30% discount
- Deathloop [PS5] – 50% discount
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut [PS5] – 20% discount
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS4] – 25% discount
- Far Cry 6 [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
- FIFA 22 [PS5] – 40% discount
- FIFA 22 [PS4] – 50% discount
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake [PS4] – 60% discount
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] – 44% discount
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Online Edition [PS4] – 58% discount
- Grant Theft Auto Trilogy The Definitive Edition [PS4] – 20% discount
- Hades [PS4/PS5] – 20% discount
- It Takes Two [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
- Kena Bridge of Spirits [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount
- Life is Strange True Colors [PS4/PS5] – 35% discount
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS4/PS5] – 35% discount
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales [PS4/PS5] – 33% discount
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5] – 25% discount
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [PS4] – 50% discount
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] – 55% Scotno
- NBA 2K22 [PS4] – 58% Scotno
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] – 25% discount
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [PS4] – 60% discount
- Resident Evil Village [PS4/PS5] – 57% discount
- Tales of Arise [PS4/PS5] – 30% discount
- The Witcher 3 GOTY [PS4] – 80% discount
These are just a fraction of the over 1,800 titles and DLCs that you can find on offer on PlayStation Store at this address. The promotion will be valid until January 8, 2022.
