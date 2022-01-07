the ‘January Discounts’ double. Another two weeks of discounts on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games
Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to double the PlayStation Store offerings. In fact, the “January discounts“Instead of ending, they will last another two weeks. You will be able so go and save up to 75% on hundreds of games and DLCs for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, indeed for the occasion the titles at a discounted price are even more.
The promotion that was initially supposed to end tonight, was extended until Thursday 20 January 2022 at 00:59. But we advise you to take advantage of it today because discounts will not be renewed on some titles.
If discounts of up to 75% aren’t enough, you you have the opportunity to save even more by purchasing PSN credit to be used to purchase PlayStation Store offers or other services (such as PS Plus or PS Now) at a discount of 18%! How to do? Very simple, just buy the Gift Cards on Eneba at these addresses:
Let’s go to the most interesting PlayStation Store offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
- Back 4 Blood [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount
- Battlefield 2042 [PS4] – 33% discount
- Biomutant [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
- Call of Duty Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle [PS4/PS5] – 30% discount
- Deathloop [PS5] – 50% discount
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut [PS5] – 20% discount
- Diablo 2 Resurrected [PS4] – 25% discount
- Far Cry 6 [PS4/PS5] – 40% discount
- FIFA 22 [PS5] – 40% discount
- FIFA 22 [PS4] – 50% discount
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake [PS4] – 60% discount
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [PS5] – 44% discount
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Online Edition [PS4] – 58% discount
- Grant Theft Auto Trilogy The Definitive Edition [PS4] – 20% discount
- Hades [PS4/PS5] – 20% discount
- It Takes Two [PS4/PS5] – 50% discount
- Kena Bridge of Spirits [PS4/PS5] – 25% discount
- Life is Strange True Colors [PS4/PS5] – 35% discount
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy [PS4/PS5] – 35% discount
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales [PS4/PS5] – 33% discount
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition [PS5] – 25% discount
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [PS4] – 50% discount
- NBA 2K22 [PS5] – 55% Scotno
- NBA 2K22 [PS4] – 58% Scotno
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart [PS5] – 25% discount
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [PS4] – 60% discount
- Resident Evil Village [PS4/PS5] – 57% discount
- Tales of Arise [PS4/PS5] – 30% discount
- The Witcher 3 GOTY [PS4] – 80% discount
These are just a fraction of the over 1,900 titles and DLCs that you can find on offer on PlayStation Store at this address. The promotion will run until January 20, 2022.
Source: PlayStation Store