The Japanese are getting tired of “bonenkai”

According to a poll organized by the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun on social media, a lot of Japanese people don’t go crazy about having to attend traditional year-end corporate parties, and it’s not just how the coronavirus pandemic has changed people’s habits. That of the so-called bonenkai it is an ancient tradition, which involves meeting up with colleagues or in any case with people who belong to their social circle to meet, drink, have fun and leave the past year behind. In recent times, however, it seems less and less felt, and less and less relevant.

A 50-year-old woman who responded to theAsahi Shimbun he said without hesitation that he did not want to attend the end-of-year party of the hotel he works for, one of the many collective outings that Japanese companies and public offices organize every year in December, planning entertainment evenings in which large quantities of alcohol are often consumed . The bonenkai it is considered a moment of fun that serves to reinforce the team spirit, which is extremely important in Japanese culture. It brings together people who do the same job, practice the same sport or have the same pastime, but in the case of colleagues in particular, it requires employees to strictly respect the hierarchies of the workplace and always be careful not to bully others.

To give a concrete example, the sake – the typical Japanese alcoholic drink – should always be poured to one’s superiors and other diners but never to oneself, as required by good manners.

The woman who responded to the survey said that before the pandemic she and her colleagues were forced to dress up, dance and sing on stage, and many of them spent weeks thinking about how to dress and prepare for their performances. It was an obligatory ritual “in which it was impossible not to participate”, and if the employees said they did not have enough money to go there, the company guaranteed discounts to include everyone, he explained.

In his book dedicated to this tradition, with the same title, the Japanese sociologist Hidehiro Sonoda defines the bonenkai a practice rooted in time. For example, he cites a passage contained in the diary of a member of the imperial family in the Muromachi period (1336-1573) in which he speaks of people who drink sake and they dance animatedly at a party at the end of the year. The tradition of drinking together with the people you work with to thank them, and of having a more general party in December, is traced back to the late sixteenth century, and over time, despite going through many transformations, has remained.

If the bonenkai was an appointment that could not be missed, especially in the eighties and nineties, but today it is seen as a social moment that is kept out of working hours, but in which employees are always subjected to the pressure of having to keep their role, often with an only apparent spirit of conviviality.

Some people who responded to theAsahi Shimbun do not want to participate in the bonenkai to avoid unnecessary torment, as they dislike their work environment or their colleagues, while others find it just an occasion where the most up-and-coming employees can show off with bosses. More and more often, however, participating in these “meetings to forget the year” – which is what the term means – is no longer considered an obligation that is impossible to escape.

In the last year, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the habit of organizing and wanting to participate in these meetings, which on some occasions have been replaced by online events. According to a survey organized by the consulting firm Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd, also cited byAsahi Shimbun, this year more than 70 percent of the more than 8 thousand companies surveyed will not organize the bonenkai. However, according to the same newspaper, various institutions are still encouraging him: in October the local government of the city of Tsuruoka – about 300 kilometers north of Tokyo – invited its officials to take their collaborators out to drink; that of Mitsuke, a city a little further south, has made it known that it will pay the costs of company parties in which at least 10 people will participate.

In any case, even in the years preceding the coronavirus pandemic, the number of Japanese who had been skeptical of going out with colleagues had increased, he explained to the news agency. Kyodo News Tomoki Inoue, a researcher at the NLI Research Institute think tank, who deals with social and economic issues in Japan.

People under 40 tend to have less stressful jobs now than they did in the 1980s and 1990s, when the bonenkai he defined himself as he is known today. Hierarchical relationships with superiors are less rigid, which is why the end of year holidays are no longer seen as mandatory or unmissable. However, some see them as an opportunity to be able to spend time with friends who are not always possible to see during the rest of the year, especially in big cities like Tokyo, or they consider them useful moments to establish relationships with colleagues with whom they are unable to confront each other because they are too busy in the working day.