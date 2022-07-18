The jeans that you will love if you are over 50 and that Julianne Moore has worn in her latest premiere

The red carpets have always been a great display of glamour, where the actresses of the moment show the world not only how beautiful they are and the type they have, but also their great style with dresses, skirts or suits from great designers or renowned brands that are simply spectacular.

Throughout the history of Hollywood, gold, sequins, transparencies and impossible silhouettes were the ‘leitmotif’ of these events, however, this changed when we entered the new millennium. The decades of 90’s and 2000’s brought streetwear to the red carpetspecifically, jeans.

How to forget those of extra low waist of Keira Knightley in the premiere of the first installment of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean either Anne Hathaway pulling pink midi dress and jeans at the premiere of bewitched in New York, back in 2004.





From time to time, this questionable stylistic decision becomes the protagonist of a red carpet, even Spanish actresses such as Belén Rueda or Penélope Cruz have fallen for it, but Julianne Moore has found the ideal pair for any occasionperfect for (almost) a premiere.

Julianne Moore in jeans at the ‘Far From Heaven’ revival. GTRES

At 61, the actress Always Alice it’s all a style icon and so he demonstrated at the Outfest LGBTQ Film Festival, where he attended a special screening of far from heaven on the 20th anniversary of its premiere.

The occasion didn’t require as formal an etiquette as conventional premieres, so Moore decided on a more relaxed look that she defended to perfection, wearing a mini white polka dot black shirt with high-waisted slouchy jeans.

These types of pants were the great revolution of 2020, when we returned to comfortable and relaxed garments after discovering their potential during confinement. It is one of the most flattering jeans and women over 50, like Julianne Moore, can get much more out of them.

Due to their design, they are an ideal garment because they rejuvenate and are capable of creating incredible looks with a lot of personality with hardly any effort. They usually go with everything, so we don’t have to be afraid of using them as a basic for almost any occasion (even a red carpet).





If you still haven’t got a pair and after seeing them to Julianne Moore you have fallen in love, here we leave you some ideas on sale so you can choose the one that best suits you without having to spend too much.

