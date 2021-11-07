The Jeep launches the Green Friday Bonus promotion

UP TO 7,000 EUROS – The Green Friday Bonus is the new promotion of the Jeep which in fact anticipates Black Friday on November 26 (the day of discounts, born in the USA, which starts the Christmas period). Specially dedicated to the models available in version hybrid rechargeable 4xe, provides 7,000 euros of benefits on all models ready for delivery as long as a loan is signed with FCA Bank. The promotion also guarantees one year of public recharge and the wallbox for recharging from home.

THE THREE MODELS IN PROMO – The object models of the promotion are Jeep Renegade, Compass And Wrangler in version plug-in hybrid, which the American house marks with the abbreviation 4xe. The Wrangler has 380 HP of power and can travel up to 50 km in electric; its hybrid system combines the 2.0 turbocharged petrol with two electric motors. The Jeep Compass 1.3 T4 PHEV 4xe, available in the 190 bhp or 239 bhp variant, combines the 1.3 turbo that moves the front wheels with an electric motor that drives the rear ones, therefore without a propshaft. A second electric unit acts as a generator and helps recharge the 11.4 kW battery which guarantees just under 50 km with zero emissions. The compact Renegade combines the 130 bhp 1.3 turbo with a 61 bhp electric motor powered by a 13.1 kWh battery that ensures 50 km of range. The total power is 190 hp.