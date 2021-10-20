The Jennifer Lawrence films for which she was nominated for an Academy Award

There are already four Oscar nominations for Jennifer Lawrence. An extraordinary booty for an actress who is only 28 years old. Among these nominations, there is also a victory in 2013 thanks to the film “The positive side – Silver Linings Playbook”, a well-deserved recognition for one of the most talented artists of recent years. A career that immediately rose with over 20 films and began in 2008 with the films “The Poker House” and “The Burning Plain – The border of solitude” for which he won the Marcello Mastroianni Award at the 65th International Film Festival from Venice. It only takes Jennifer Lawrence three years to be nominated for the Oscars for the first time. The nomination comes for the film “An icy winter”, while the last one came with “Joy” in 2015. Here are all the interpretations that have allowed her to win the Academy Award nomination.

A cold winter

On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook

American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving

Joy

A Cold Winter (2010)

Directed by Debra Granik, “A cold winter”Is the film adaptation of Daniel Woodrell’s novel of the same name. The film tells the story of Ree Dolly, a 17-year-old who lives in disadvantaged conditions in a remote Missouri town, taking care of her siblings and her ailing mother. The protagonist is obviously played by Jennifer Lawrence who at 20 receives her first Oscar nomination for best actress. She is the third youngest to be nominated for the category.

The Positive Side – Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

One of the most interesting surprises of 2012 is “On the bright side – Silver Linings Playbook”, A comedy directed by David O. Russell with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro. There are eight Academy Award nominations including Best Actress. Jennifer plays Tiffany Maxwell, a mysterious and troubled young widow whom Pat Solitano comes into contact with, a man who has lost everything (wife, home and job) and returns to live with his parents. The meeting will radically change their lives with Tiffany who will help Pat win back his wife, while he will have to participate with her in a dance competition. The performance of Jennifer Lawrence was so appreciated that it allowed her to win the Academy Award and also win the Golden Globe as well as many other awards.

American Hustle (2013)

The great success of “The Positive Side” pushes David O. Russell to want Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence also in “American Hustle – Appearances can be deceiving”, 2013 film. Also starring Christian Bale and Amy Adams. The film chronicles the events that led the FBI to start Operation Abscam to investigate rampant corruption in the United States Congress and other government organizations. Awarded three Golden Globes and three BAFTAs, the film garnered ten nominations for the 2014 Academy Awards, but did not win a single award. They also included a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Jennifer Lawrence who plays Rosalyn Rosenfeld, a spoiled and manipulative housewife.

Joy (2015)

Another film directed by David O. Russell in 2015, “Joy”, Inspired by the life of Joy Mangano, inventor of the Miracle Mop, a mop for floors, who subsequently built an empire. Once again, the actress finds herself starring opposite Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro and, once again, for the part receives an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, the fourth. He doesn’t win this time either but takes home a Golden Globe.