the jewel that will become a trend

Waiting to start the new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi, Ilary Blasi shows a very special and very fashionable jewel on social media!

Whenever we see her on TV or on social media, Ilary Blasi she always enchants us with her beauty and her charisma, but her great taste in dressing is also noticeable. In the last edition of The Island of the Famous aired before the summer, it won us over every episode with always super glamorous clothes, hairstyles and accessories.

Read also —— >>> She’s a gorgeous woman! Do you know what job Ilary Blasi’s mother does?

Such attention to detail obviously represents a real habit for her, even when she is away from the cameras. Thus, through her Instagram profile, the beautiful Mediaset presenter sometimes shows irresistible ones fashion details that drive followers crazy.

For example, the new one did not go unnoticed jewel which she wore in one of her latest Instagram stories. It is a fashion launched by the catwalks of Chanel and Gucci who have thus embellished their new Resort 2022 collections. Are you curious to know which accessory we are referring to?

Ilary Blasi conquered by a new fashion: the jewel does not go unnoticed

The very blonde wife of Francesco Totti has seen fit to add a jewel to her magnetic face that greatly enhances the details of her splendid face.

Read also —— >>> Ilary Blasi and Totti: at home there is what all men dream of having, what a show!

The accessory shown on social media is in fact a jewel for the face, precisely a ring for the lips, otherwise known as lip ring, which is positioned on the lower lip. The logo of the one sported by Ilary is Chanel’s intertwined double C. On the Maison’s official website it is shown in two versions: in metal and rhinestones and in gold and crystal. The cost is $ 550 or around 480 euros.

Even the Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie she let herself be conquered by this trend: on the red carpet of the premiere of Eternals he wore a similar ring, called Chin Cuff, exactly a chin piece of jewelry.

Read also ——— >>> Have you ever seen Ilary Blasi’s father? Who he is and what he does in life

On Ilary’s wonderful lips, the lip ring is enchanting: we bet that we will hear about this fashion for a long time?