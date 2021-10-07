The jewels are worn on the hair

Precious hairstyles for brilliant heads: launched by the Met Gala and consecrated by red carpets and fashion shows, the hairstyle trend of fall / winter 2021-2022 move i jewels from the neck, wrists and fingers to position them higher, on hair. From helmets and chignons with rhinestones and beads to jeweled clips, to halo, crowns and “holographic” hair infused with glitter, here are the most beautiful inspirations to copy from stars and fashion shows for a decidedly brilliant winter.

RHINESTONE

The world of music has decided: the trendiest hair accessory of winter are rhinestones. At the Met Gala last September, stars like Alicia Keys and Saweetie they all decorated their hairstyles by spreading rhinestones all over their heads, both on the smooth, like the wet effect bob by Saweetie, and on the collected ones, like the low bun by Alicia Keys. Before them, Janelle Monae she had used larger rhinestones to decorate a high-impact top knot on her head.

PEARLS

The rebirth of pearls began a few years ago and the latest trend sees them increasingly worn on the hair. Like? With jewel-headbands, as proposed by the F / W fashion shows of Chanel and Giambattista Valli, along the line as it suggests Lucy Boynton, or even decorating the hairstyle with clips or barrettes with pearls.

Lucy Boynton (GettyImages)

HALO, CROWNS AND BLING BLING SPRINGS

They are not exclusive to this season but precious halo, crowns and clothespins are destined to come off the catwalks to be worn on the street. The most beautiful inspirations? The hanging clasps of Rita Ora at the Met Gala e Lucy Boynton at the Golden Globes of 2020 and the chaplet of Dsquared2. Special mention for Emily Blunt’s halo at the Met Gala, although more difficult to replicate for those who walk outside the red carpets.

GLITTER HAIR

Even without jewelry, the alternative to having shiny, or rather holographic heads is to sprinkle your hair with glitter, as just seen on the spring 2022 catwalk of Blumarine. Combined with butterflies, bandana and low-rise trousers, it takes you directly to the 2000s, the decade that is returning to dictate the rules of style.

CHAIN ​​HAIR

Bringing the trend of wearing hair jewelry to its extreme was rapper Dan Sur, who directly replaced the hair with gold chains and sparkling diamonds through a delicate surgical operation. “They are like a series of hooks that are implanted in my head, the hooks have hooks and they are all hooked into my skull under my skin,” Dan Sur explained in a social video. “Everyone dyes their hair, but I hope now nobody will copy me this way; I’m the first rapper to have done so.”