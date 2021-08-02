The jewels donated to Kim Kardashian? Kanye tries to sell them before divorce

between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West it’s really over. For months, if not years, there have been rumors of a deep crisis between the two, unofficially confirmed at Christmas on social media by Kim herself. In the traditional photo of the holidays the Kardashian (a real diva in Schiaparelli) appeared surrounded by four children but without her husband. Then the rumors about a betrayal of the rapper with the eccentric make-up artist Jeffrey Star and a number of other rumors, obviously unconfirmed. The only certainty is that on February 19, 2021, Kim filed the divorce papers.

The heritage to be divided

Married in 2014 in Florence, four beautiful children, an extended family always (too?) present, luxurious villas, clothes, careers, investments: the one between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West he had all the credentials to be a fairytale love. But in Hollywood it works like this, you take it and you leave. It is said that the two are willing to go down the road of an amicable separation, with shared custody of the children. In between, however, there is also a total assets to be divided of about 1.3 billion dollars and when there is a lot of money the waters are stirred quickly. Companies, houses (like the latest purchase, a $14 million estate in Wyoming), machines, executives: lawyers will have to work to please their clients.

The resale of jewelry

And how can we forget the jewels? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West they bought many – and all very precious – in their 10 years of relationship. And it seems that in recent weeks Kanye has tried to resell to two luxury jewelers in Los Angeles some of the precious ones given to Kim throughout their history. “In the end he didn’t really sell them but it would have been a way to no longer have to think about the past,” says an anonymous friend. It is not known exactly which jewelry West has tried to get rid of but certainly the Kardashian has taken the faith off her finger for a long time. But she may have got rid of this out of desperation herself.

