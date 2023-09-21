The Jimenez Diaz Foundation has incorporated the Bladder EpiCheck Biomarker to optimize the diagnosis and monitoring of bladder cancer patients.

The use of this biomarker is a significant advancement in the diagnosis and monitoring of bladder cancer patients that helps reduce unnecessary interventions on the urinary tract and produces significant positive effects on the quality of life of those affected. Incorporating its use into the diagnostic plan increases accuracy in detecting high-grade bladder tumors, aiding decision making and, in some patients and scenarios, reducing the frequency and/or need for cystoscopy without high attendance. Permission to reduce may be granted. aggressive tumors

Bladder cancer is the ninth most common cancer worldwide, it is usually found around the age of 70, smoking is its main risk factor, and hematuria – the presence of blood in the urine – is the most frequently associated symptom. This scenario is accomplished with marked geographic differences, with urinary tract tumors being much more common in Western Europe, including Spain, as well as North America, than in Asia or Eastern Europe.

Among the most positive aspects of the development of this type of tumors, it stands out that in most cases they are diagnosed at an early stage of development, which facilitates their treatment with surgery, especially transurethral resection. with subsequent chemotherapy or periodic envesical immunotherapy. ,

However, “when the tumor becomes more advanced, cure may become difficult, or even impossible, and treatment objectives change toward prolonging survival and improving the patient’s quality of life, ” telling. Dr. Ramiro Cabello Benavente, Associate Chief of the Urology Service of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital and Head of its Oncological Urology Unit.

To diagnose and monitor bladder cancer, invasive tests are required that have a significant impact on the patient, as repeated invasive tests require constant monitoring according to the risk of tumor recurrence and progression, which can cause discomfort. causes (cystoscopy) and surgical procedures (transurethral resection of the bladder); And they also require time, personnel, and specific organization to accomplish.

A non-invasive procedure with high sensitivity and specificity

To optimize this process, the Madrid hospital has added a new non-invasive tool to its therapeutic arsenal: the Bladder EpiCheck® DNA methylation test, a genomic test based on PCR analysis of methylation present in urine obtained through spontaneous urination. Based on DNA. , and it allows a panel of 15 markers to be studied to detect changes in DNA methylation specific to bladder tumors.

“The use of this biomarker is an important advance in the diagnosis and monitoring of bladder cancer patients that helps to reduce unnecessary interventions on the urinary tract and produces significant positive effects on the quality of life of those affected,” says . Dr. Bal, which highlights the convenience provided by the test for the patient, as it only requires the delivery of a urine sample. Furthermore, “unlike other conventional tests such as cytology and other biomarkers, it is a non-invasive procedure with spontaneous urination, without being affected by the side effects of instillation (inflammation, infection, hematuria…).”

Published data on this technique, which has a sensitivity of 80 percent and a specificity of 48 percent, imply its use with an accuracy of approximately 98 percent in ruling out the presence of a tumor if the test is negative. The diagnostic scheme “substantially increases the accuracy of detecting high-grade bladder tumors, facilitating decision making and, in some patients and scenarios, the frequency and/or need for cystoscopy (invasive procedure) without ignoring the presence May allow to reduce aggressive tumors,” explains the urologist.

The Urology Service of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, in coordination with the Pathological Anatomy Service, which has played a key role in the development and implementation of this project, has been a pioneer in incorporating this therapeutic tool into its Urothelial Cancer Unit. who is also a doctor Juan Ignacio Monzo Gardiner, Elena Buendia Gonzalez and Leslie Cuello Sanchez.

In addition, this technology will also soon be available in the four Quironsalud hospitals integrated into the Madrid Public Network (Sermas) – whose corporate urology and pathological anatomy services are respectively directed by doctors. Carmen Gonzalez Enguita and Federico Rojo Everything-: Rey Juan Carlos (Móstoles), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and General de Villalba (Collado Villalba) University Hospitals, in addition to the Jiménez Díaz Foundation – whose respective urology headquarters are headed by doctors Miguel Sánchez Encinas, Adrián Husillos Alonso and José Emilio Hernández Sánchez and González Enguita himself.