The Jiménez Díaz Foundation improves its medicine

He Jimenez Diaz Foundation University Hospital Incorporates a biomarker into your therapeutic arsenal Optimize Bladder Cancer Diagnosis and patient follow-up. this is a non-invasive tools Based on PCR analysis, which is based on urine DNA, allows the study of a panel of fifteen markers to detect genetic changes that are specific bladder tumorsNinth most diagnosed in the world.

“The use of this biomarker is an important advance in the diagnosis and monitoring of bladder cancer patients that helps reduce unnecessary interference Produces significant positive effects on the urinary tract and on the quality of life of those affected,” says the associate head of Jimenez Diaz Urology Service and responsible for you Urology Oncology Unit, ramiro cabello, which highlights the convenience provided by the test for the patient, as it only requires the delivery of a urine sample. “Unlike other traditional tests, such as cytology and other biomarkers, Instillation has no side effects Such as inflammation, infection and hematuria”, he specifies.

acquisition of bladder epicheek test It is the result of coordinated work between the services of Urology and of pathological anatomy Jimenez Diaz Hospital, which is a pioneer in incorporating this medical device into its Urothelial Cancer Unit, The Jiménez Díaz Foundation reports that, soon, this technology will be available in three other hospitals chironhealth which, in addition to the foundation, are integrated into Madrid Health Services (SARAMAS), i.e. University Hospital king juan carlos (Mostols), Infanta Elena (Valdemoro) and General of Villalba (Collado Villalba).

How is bladder cancer diagnosed and treated?

Bladder cancer is commonly found people around 70 years old, Its main risk factor is habitual tobacco useAnd this presence of blood in urine -Hematuria-, its most frequently associated symptom. They are more common in Western Europe and North America, including Spain, than in Asia and Eastern Europe, where fewer cases are found. Most are diagnosed in the early stages Developments that facilitate its treatment with surgery, in particular, with transurethral resection followed by periodic intravesical chemotherapy or immunotherapy.

On occasions where the tumor is detected at an advanced stage, treatment “may be difficult or even impossible, and treatment objectives change toward increasing survival time and improving the patient’s quality of life,” Cabello explains. Treatment requires invasive tests, such as cystoscopy and recurrent surgical procedures such as transurethral bladder resection“which has a significant impact on the patient”, as they require constant monitoring according to the risk of tumor recurrence and progression, “which causes discomfort”, and also require specific time, personnel, and organization.

More accurate alternative treatments

New biomarker from the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital reduces the impact of this type of treatment due to 80 percent sensitivity and his 48 percent specificityIf the test is negative the presence of a tumor can be ruled out with approximately 98 percent accuracy.

According to Cabello, this accuracy “helps make decisions and, in some patients and scenarios, may allow for.” Reduce the frequency and/or need for cystoscopy Without ignoring the presence of aggressive tumors.”