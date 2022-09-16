News

The jobs for which there are almost no candidates in the US (and it’s not just because of the pandemic)

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 28 5 minutes read

A person works in the kitchen of a fast food restaurant.

image source, Getty Images

In recent years, workers in all parts of the world have given up their jobs in record numbers.

Some have changed careers, others have left the workforce altogether.

In the United States, for example, August 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the labor force participation rate 1.0 percentage point below the February 2020 level.

In other words, people have been giving up and, in some sectors and jobs, He has not returned. Perhaps not surprisingly, given the poor conditions in many workplaces during the pandemic.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach1 hour ago
0 28 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Brazil Elections: Bolsonaro moderates the tone in an attempt to alleviate the enormous rejection he generates | International

1 hour ago

Which presidents and world leaders will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

1 hour ago

Brazil Elections: The fierce electoral battle in Brazil’s social networks: from cute videos to falsehoods and memes | International

2 hours ago

Invest 96L becomes the seventh tropical depression of the season

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button