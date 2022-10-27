Entertainment

The Johnny Depp Daughter Drama Movie Everyone’s Talking About

Photo of James James16 hours ago
0 10 2 minutes read

This week ‘Silent Night’, a film that plays with drama, terror and comedy, has ranked among the most viewed proposals of Netflix, in Latin America. It is a feature film starring Keira Knightley, in which she also participates Lily Rose Depp. As it seems, the daughter of Johnny Depp, the brand new actor, has a love for cinema running through his veins. We tell you some details about the film and about the actress’s career.

silent night
‘Silent night’, also known as ‘La Última Noche’, image of Netflix.

‘Silent Night’ is a tape that premiered on December 22, 2021, days before the holidays, however it has recently positioned itself among the most played options of the streaming giant. “Hilarious, dark and overwhelming” were the qualifying adjectives used by The Austin Chronicle, an American medium, to describe this film. It’s a story about confessions, regrets and bad decisions, centered around Christmas and some questions that people have been wondering about for a long time.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James16 hours ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Halloween 2022: vampire series to watch

7 mins ago

After six years of absence, singer Rihanna returns with the title “Lift me Up”, taken from the soundtrack of the film “Black Panther 2” – VIDEO

8 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian makes Penelope’s dreams come true for her 10th birthday!

23 mins ago

Learn about the difficult life of Mila Kunis before succeeding as an actress » DUPLOS

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button