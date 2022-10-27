The Johnny Depp Daughter Drama Movie Everyone’s Talking About

This week ‘Silent Night’, a film that plays with drama, terror and comedy, has ranked among the most viewed proposals of Netflix, in Latin America. It is a feature film starring Keira Knightley, in which she also participates Lily Rose Depp. As it seems, the daughter of Johnny Depp, the brand new actor, has a love for cinema running through his veins. We tell you some details about the film and about the actress’s career.

‘Silent night’, also known as ‘La Última Noche’, image of Netflix.

‘Silent Night’ is a tape that premiered on December 22, 2021, days before the holidays, however it has recently positioned itself among the most played options of the streaming giant. “Hilarious, dark and overwhelming” were the qualifying adjectives used by The Austin Chronicle, an American medium, to describe this film. It’s a story about confessions, regrets and bad decisions, centered around Christmas and some questions that people have been wondering about for a long time.

“The world is facing an apocalypse and while this is happening a handful of old friends gather to celebrate Christmas in a luxurious mansion located in the countryside, in the United Kingdom. Discomforted and scared by the cruel reality they face, the imminent destruction of humanity, they decide to face the situation by opening a bottle of Prosecco. They continue with the celebration as if nothing happened and face it with total calm. Although they try to pretend normality and pretend that nothing happens, they have to deal with the fact that it is their last night.

Starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis and Lily Rose Depp, the film lasts just over an hour, will divide the viewers, as it deals with some sensitive issues, with a quite particular humor. Also, the tape was classified as anti-Christmas movie, as it gets into both dark and dangerous terrain. In turn, as the story unfolds, increasingly unexpected and unusual circumstances occur.

A young woman born into the bosom of the spectacle

Lily Rose Deppimage from IMDb.

One of the actresses who takes center stage for her great performance is Lily Rose Deppthe 23-year-old actress, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradise, the French actress and model. Since she was little, she was born into the artistic and entertainment world, so her destiny was perhaps written in the stars. In 2015, the young woman debuted as a model for some international brands, for the Australian magazine Oyster, as well as for Chanel. Regarding her career as an actress, she began at a very young age of 14, working in movies, participating in secondary roles. She appeared in “Yoga horses”, “Tusk”, “La Danseunse”, among others.