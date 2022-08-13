The joint venture awarded the works for the new building of the UPV Faculty of Medicine renounces the project

Society UPV/EHU AVERAGE EITB

Published:

08/12/2022

12:14 (UTC+2)





Last update:

08/12/2022

12:14 (UTC+2)

The university center regrets the decision and expresses its willingness to put the work out to tender again “as soon as possible”.

Euskaraz irakurri: EHUko Medikuntza Fakultateko eraikin berriko obren esleipendun den ABEEak uko egin dio proiektuari

The UTE awarded the works for the new building of the Faculty of Medicine of UPVin Bilbao, has given up the project “because of rising costs”as reported by the university center.

Faced with this situation, the University of the Basque Country has regretted the decision adopted by the joint venture and has expressed its firm desire to tender the work again “as soon as possible”.

In a statement, the university center has pointed out that, in a resolution published this past August 8, it has terminated the procedure for awarding the works contract for the new building of the Faculty of Medicine and Nursing, next to the Basurto University Hospital in Bilbao.

The Basque public university approved in October of last year, after the corresponding procedure, the contract file directed to the construction of the aforementioned building. This fell on three companies, committed to the constitution of a temporary union of companies (UTE). Thus, on March 4, 2022, the ‘UTE Medikuntza’ to whom the contract was awarded.

As you have detailed, once this whole process has been developed, last july 28 the winning joint venture was required to formalize the established contract. “The same day, the company argued that it was not in a position to assume the fulfillment of the contract based on the agreed conditions. It justified, for this, that the current economic situation, with the extraordinary and disproportionate rise in construction costs with 20% overall repercussions since they presented the offer, it prevented them from facing the contract in the agreed terms and they requested not to formalize it”, he added.

Faced with this situation, the University of the Basque Country has regretted the decision adopted by the joint venture and has expressed its firm will to tender the work again, “as soon as possible”.