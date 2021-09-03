The joke about her kidney transplant does not go down to Selena Gomez: “It’s in bad taste”

LOS ANGELES – Here we go again. Or so it would seem. The kidney transplant that Selena Gomez underwent four years ago is once again the subject of a joke on TV. And the American actress and singer didn’t like it at all. It’s “in bad taste,” he complained.

“I’m not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for TV shows has become a phenomenon, but sadly it has, apparently,” the 29-year-old commented on Twitter. “When one of these tacky jokes is presented at the next writers’ meeting, I hope it will be discarded immediately and not hit the screens,” he added.

The reference is to the fourth episode of the fifth season of “The Good Fight”, a legal-themed television series from Paramount. In the same way, some characters discuss the effect of the so-called culture of cancellation on comedy shows and make a list of sensitive issues on which it is appropriate not to joke if you do not want to end up being boycotted by the public. They include necrophilia, autism and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant”.

Heard by the Hollywood Reporter, a source close to The Good Fight defends this choice: on the idea of ​​a culture of cancellation and being boycotted for making a bad joke, ”he says. “The referral means that her transplant is not something to be trifled with,” he adds.

It is not the first time that the operation undergone by Selena Gomez is the subject of a joke on TV. As the BBC recalls, last year “Saved By The Bell” – a remake of the eponymous early 90s telefilm whose title was “Bayside School” in Italian) – apologized for a pun on the subject. In February, a Chinese TV program made amends for posting a modified postoperative photo of the actress.

In 2017, Selena Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant as part of her battle against lupus, an autoimmune disease.