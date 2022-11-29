The joke about Zendaya and Leonardo DiCaprio at the Emmys that made the protagonist of Euphoria blush

MADRID, 13 Sep. (CulturaOcio) –

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles hosted on September 12 the Emmy Awards 2022. zendaya She was one of the great protagonists of the night since, in addition to winning the award for best actress in a dramatic series for Euphoria, was the butt of a joke during the ceremony.

Kenan Thompson, Head of present the gala, made reference to the actress and Leonardo DiCaprio in one of his jokes. “Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday. 26 years old is a strange age in Hollywood. You’re Young Enough To Play A High School Student, But Too Old To Date Leonardo DiCaprio“, he said. At that moment they focused on the interpreter, who was visibly embarrassed and covering her face with her hands.

“Zendaya just turned 26, happy birthday. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” -Kenan Thompson at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/tnbJ3XtZ1m

In recent weeks much has been said about the Leonardo DiCaprio personal life after the actor separated from Camila Morrone, a 25-year-old model. Some netizens pointed out that the interpreter always breaks up with their partners before they exceed this age, something that actually happened before with Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively or Erin Heatherton, among others.

It is not the first time that DiCaprio’s private life comes up at an awards show. At the 2022 Oscars, held last March, Amy Schumer also made a joke about it. “Leonardo DiCaprio, what can I say about him? He has done a lot to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet for his girlfriends. Because he is older and they are young,” he said.