the joke in bad taste about Karim Benzema and the confession that Balotelli made to him – Prensa Libre

The former striker of Manchester City enjoyed this experience from the previous game. He is used to sharing with his followers on the platform that belongs to Amazon, because he is a video game lover and live broadcasts.

The former player Sergio ‘el Kun’ Agüero He commented live from his Twitch and for an international network on the first leg of the semifinals between Manchester City and Real Madrid (4-3).

But this Tuesday he made his debut in a big way, commenting and analyzing the match between the English team and the merengue team, in the Etihad Stadium.

From that broadcast, he highlighted the joke in bad taste what did you do about the front Frenchman Karim Benzema: “To Benzema I would have it stuck. She would hug him all the time, just in case. Benzema has one and he nails you. They say that he also usually nails you at night… ”.

This, in reference to the case of 2010, when Benzema and other teammates of the French team were charged and then acquitted after being accused of using the services of an underage prostitute.

Another topic that gave people something to talk about on social networks was the intervention of Mario Balotelli. During the talk with the Kunthe Italian player confessed that if Juan roman riquelme called him to play for Boca Juniors, he would accept.