the joke that animated the Emmy Awards

Kenan Thompson, the presenter of the 2022 edition of the ceremony, celebrated the actress’ birthday in a very personal way on Monday, September 12.

News of the split sparked an outcry on social media. Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Camila Morrone, 25, would indeed have separated at the beginning of the summer, and since the “Revenant” would have approached Gigi Hadid. If some Internet users protested against the actor’s propensity to date only women under 25, others preferred to laugh.

Kenan Thompson, presenter of the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, has also taken the side. During the evening, the actor thus split an unexpected joke at the address of Zendaya, Monday, September 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “Zendaya turned 26 last week, he launched about the heroin ofEuphoria (2019). Happy Birthday !”

A “strange age”

Before adding: “26 years old is a strange age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high school girl, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” A joke that received a mixed reception, between bursts of laughter and dismayed faces. Zendaya, meanwhile, hid her face behind her intertwined fingers to conceal her reaction. Leonardo DiCaprio was absent from the ceremony.

“He likes them young”

This isn’t the first time the actor’s love life has been teased at a Hollywood event. In March, Rebel Wilson declared in particular, during the Baftas: “I will award the prize to the person that Leonardo DiCaprio finds the most attractive in the public. He likes them young.

Two years earlier, Ricky Gervais, then host of the Golden Globes, claimed about the film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019): “It’s almost three hours long – it’s an epic. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his girlfriend had already outgrown him. Jokes that did not comment on the main interested party, to whom we recently lent a relationship with the Ukrainian model Maria Beregova, 22 years old.

